25 years ago
• The work of America’s most innovative automobile design students would be going on display at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Museum in May 1997, according to museum director Robert Sbarge. The exhibit features 1/5 scale clay models of high performance concept cars created by five students from Detroit’s Center for Creative Studies. The cars’ styling elements go beyond functional, such as bulging sides and hoods, pointed tails, deeply concave wheels, smoky glass and menacing grills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.