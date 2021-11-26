In the American lexicon, any day that is preceded with “black” generally portends bad things. “Black” any day is not Wall Street’s best moment. Black Tuesday foreshadowed the full and complete economic collapse of the Great Depression. Not a good thing.
But “Black Friday” — what’s the story? Well, sort of similar.
What it’s not
First time anybody ever heard of the term “Black Friday” was in 1869 and it was related to the market. Jay Gould and Jim Fisk, the president and vice president of the Erie Railroad and reputed to be Wall Street’s had a reputation as two of Wall Street’s most ruthless investors hatched a plot to drive up the price of gold, buying up huge reserves.
President Ulysses S. Grant smelled it out and flooded the market with gold. The counter measure precipitated a stock market crash.
“Black Friday” was felt by the U.S. economy for years, starting with the thousands of speculators who were left financially ruined.
Farmers were hardest hit. Many witnessed the value of their wheat and corn harvests dip by 50%.
The journal Factory Management and Maintenance in 1951 was said to have used the term to describe people calling in sick the day after Thanksgiving so they could have an extra day off work.
Or perhaps too much pumpkin pie.
What it is
Santa’s elves are huffing and puffing on Black Friday, make no mistake, but the day was also rough on the Philadelphia police. That’s Black Friday as we know it, the day-after-Thanksgiving shopping mayhem.
“The Philadelphia Police Department used the term to describe the traffic jams and intense crowding of the downtown retail stores,” said David Zyla, author of “How to Win at Shopping,” to the Huffington Post.
He noted one of the first uses of the term appeared in an ad in a 1966 issue of The American Philatelist. However, a story in the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1994 told the story of one of its reporters using the term.
Said that reporter, Joseph P. Barrett: “In the early 1960s, [Nathan] Kleger [another reporter] and I put together a front-page story for Thanksgiving and we appropriated the police term ‘Black Friday’ to describe the terrible traffic conditions.”
