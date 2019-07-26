Oak View
Kindergarten
1 red or blue children’s scissors – rounded tip
6 boxes 24 count crayons
3 boxes washable markers primary colors only
2 boxes – 8 count water color paints
25 glue sticks
35 #2 yellow pencils – sharpened (NO designs)
3 boxes facial tissues
1 pkg 3x5 index cards (100 count) NOT LINED
1/2” white clear binder
1 box zipper sandwich bags – all girls only
1 box zipper gallon bags – all boys only
1 pkg stickers (smiley face, great job, apples, etc.)
Gym shoes *see description on back of page
If your child can’t tie shoes, please purchase Velcro
Shoes, not zipper
Bookbag (zipper closure) big enough for a folder and
Chromebook. No bookbag with wheels or suitcase style
NO NAMES PLEASE ON ABOVE ITEMS (except gym shoes)
2 – 5 oz containers of play dough (any color)
1 pump hand sanitizer
Headphones for Chromebook (NO EARBUDS)
First Grade
1 pointed scissors (unpackaged & labeled)
2 boxes 24 count crayons (not neon/sparkly)
1 box washable markers 8 count – thick tip
1 – 12 count pkg colored pencils (SHARPENED) label box
3 chisel tip yellow highlighter
20 #2 yellow pencils sharpened (NO designs)
Gallon size baggies – BOYS
Quart size baggies – GIRLS
10 glue sticks
1 pencil SUPPLY BOX (name on) or pencil pouch, binder size
3 large erasers
3 – wide ruled composition notebook (not spiral)
4 vinyl two pocket folders with 3 ring clasps/prongs (1 green, 1 bold blue, 1 red, 1 yellow)
1 fine tip dry erase markers (6 pack)
1 Bookbag – NO wheels
1 – 8 oz pump bottle of hand sanitizer
2 boxes facial tissues
1 child size headphones (no earbuds)
Gym shoes *see description on back of page
If your child can’t tie shoes, please purchase Velcro shoes, not zipper
Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker
Second Grade
1 pointed scissors
2 – 12 count colored pencils
1 highlighter
1 Box WASHABLE markers (8 count Thick-Classic colors)
2 – 24 count crayons
12 glue sticks
4 pkgs #2 yellow pencils- SHARPENED, NO designs
1 pencil supply box
1 – 1 inch WHITE VIEW binder
1 pkg of 5 subject 3 hole tabbed dividers
2 composition books – WIDE RULED, no spiral bound
1 pocket folder – NO SIDE POCKETS!
2 pkg (2 per pack) sticky notes
4 Dry Erase markers (FINE POINT)
1 old tube sock for dry erase board
1 – 9 x 12 white dry erase board (NO larger, please)
1 box zipper bags: BOYS – sandwich size/GIRLS – gallon size slider
2 boxes of facial tissues
1 – 12” WOODEN ruler with standard & metric combined
2 large pink erasers
1 Backpack – NO wheels
1 set of ear buds (Please place in a zipper bag with child’s name on bag) NO HEADPHONES
Gym shoes *see description on back of page
Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker.
*swimsuits (girls will need one piece during swim time later in year)
Third Grade
1 pointed scissors
1 – 24 count crayons
1 – 8 count box markers
12 count colored pencils – sharpened
1 – 12” wood ruler with standard & metric combined
3 pkgs #2 pencils sharpened. NO mechanical pencils
2 large pink erasers
1 pencil zip pouch
3 glue sticks
1 highlighter
2 composition notebooks
1 plain pocket folder
4 – fine dry erase markers
1 – 9 x 12 white dry erase board
1 box gallon size zipper bags
2 boxes of facial tissue
1 child size headphone or earbuds
NO gel pens or Trapper Keepers
Gym shoes *see description on back of page
Please put your child’s name on all items with permanent marker
Fourth Grade
1 – 5” pointed scissors
3 pkgs #2 sharpened pencils
1 box washable markers (classic colors)
1 – 8 count colored pencils
2 red pens
1 yellow highlighter
4 fine tip dry erase markers
1 old tube sock for dry erase board
1 – 9x12 white dry erase board
4 scotch tape dispensers
2 glue sticks
1 – 12” ruler with standard & metric combined
2 pkg filler paper (100 count each) wide ruled
2 single subject spiral wide ruled notebook
2 – 2 pocket folder with “Duotang” prongs in center
1 pkg 8 subject tab dividers with pockets
1 – 1 1/2” Heavy Duty D-ring three ring binder **NO TRAPPER KEEPERS**
1 – 1” three ring binder
1 – 3 hole vinyl notebook pencil keeper (NO pencil boxes)
1 ear buds (Please place in zipper bag with child’s name on bag)
2 boxes of facial tissues
1 composition notebook – wide ruled
1 bottle of anti-bacterial gel-optional
Gym shoes *see description below*
Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker
*swimsuits (girls will need ONE piece during swim time later in year)
Fifth Grade
1 – 5” scissors
24 — #2 pencils with erasers
1 – 12 count colored pencils
2 RED pens
2 glue sticks
1 yellow highlighter
Simple calculator
2 pkgs filler paper (100 count each) college or wide ruled
1 dry erase marker – fine point
1 pkg 8 subject – 3 hole tabbed dividers
4 single subject spiral notebooks
1 – two pocket folder
2 – 2 pocket folders with “Duotang” prongs in center
1 – 1 ½”Heavy Duty D-ring three ring binder **NO TRAPPER KEEPERS**
1 — ½” three ring binder
1 – 3 hole vinyl notebook pencil keeper (NO pencil boxes)
2 large boxes facial tissues
3x5” lined index cards
1 old tube sock for dry erase board
1 – 9x12” dry erase board
Earbuds or headphones
Gym shoes *see description below
Please put your child’s name on ALL items with permanent marker
Oak View students are required to keep a separate pair of gym shoes at school in their classroom for PE classes. If a student cannot effectively tie shoes so that they stay tied, he/she is required to wear Velcro gym shoes.
Perry Hill
Kindergarten
4 boxes of crayons -24 count
2 boxes of Washable Markers (Primary Colors)
12 pack of glue sticks (instead of the 10 pack)
1 pair blunt tip children’s scissors
1 package #2 pencils (sharpened would be GREAT!)
*1 Two Pocket folders NOT RED
*1 blue Spiral One subject (70 pages-wide ruled) Notebook
*1 red Spiral One subject (70 pages-wide ruled) Notebook
*1 green Spiral One subject (70 pages-wide ruled) Notebook
*1 1-inch 3ring binder- black clear view
8 Black dry erase markers
1 box of Tissues
1 box of gallon freezer zip bags-girls
1 box of sandwich zip bags-boys
*Gym shoes- White/Grey Soles (To be left at school – No felt bottoms)
Socks – One pair (must wear socks to participate in gym)
*Book bag with zipper closure big enough for a folder (No book bags with wheels)
*HEADPHONES with students’ name on them *Please NO Ear Buds*
*PLEASE write names ONLY on Gym Shoes, folders, spiral notebooks, binder, and headphones
Please do NOT put your child’s name on the following:
Crayons, Markers, Glue, Scissors, Pencils, Eraser, Dry Erase Markers are shared supplies
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1- Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
First Grade
2 boxes of Crayons — 24 count
20- # 2 Pencils — Sharpened
Pointed Scissors
1 pkg. Cap Pencil Erasers
1 Standard Pink Eraser
1 School Pencil Box (5 x 8 with attached lid)
8 Glue Sticks
2 Packs Washable Markers — 8 count
1 inch ClearView Binder (Any Color)
1 Green Two-Pocket Plastic Folder with prongs
2 Wide-Ruled Spiral Notebooks
2 Boxes of Tissues
4 Black -Dry Erase Markers
1 Low Profile Clipboard
2 Disinfecting Hard Surface Wipes
1 Box Quart Size zip bags
Headphones — No EARBUDS please.
Gym Shoes — White/Grey Soles — To be left at school. Velcro if a child cannot tie please. No felt bottoms.
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1- Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
Second Grade
1 boxes Colored Pencils – 12 count
Crayons – 24 count
#2 Pencils SHARPENED Glue Stick (Qty #4)
Fine Dry Erase Markers – 4-8 count
12” & centimeter Wood Ruler Combined
School Box approx.. 5”x 8”
9 X 12 White Dry Erase Board
Spiral Notebooks — 70 Sheet Wide Ruled –
1Red, 1 Yellow, 1 Green, 1 Blue,
( Do NOT label with student’s name)
Tissues (Qty. #2)
Two-Pocket Folders — 1 Red & 1 Yellow, 1
green, (Do NOT label with student’s name)
Washable Markers – 8 count – Classic
Large Pink Erasers (Qty. #2)
5” Scissors
BOYS – Quart size zip bags
GIRLS – Gallon size zip bags
100 Sheet Composition Notebook– wide rule
(Do NOT label with student’s name)
Gym Shoes – White/Grey Soles — To be left at school. NO FELT bottoms. Label with student’s name.
Socks – One pair to be left at school for P.E. Yellow Highlighters (Qty.-#2)
BOYS: Hand Sanitizer—small bottle with pump Do NOT label with student’s name) GIRLS: Sanitizing Wipes Do Not label Swim Shorts for Boys
Swim Full suit for Girls
Ear Buds/Headphones with student’s name
on them.
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1- Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
Third Grade
2 boxes White Facial Tissue
12” Plastic Ruler
#2 Pencils (Qty. #24)Restock throughout year.
Crayons –12 pack
Classic Markers–Washable
Colored Pencils –Restock throughout year.
Yellow highlighter
5” Scissors2-Two Pocket Folders –1 Blue, 1 Green
1 –Red plastic 3 prong folder
1 Nylon Zippered Pencil Pouch(NO hard plastic boxes)
3Composition Notebooks
1” 3-ring Binder
Write On Tab dividers –5 pack
Sanitizing wipes
Dry erase board
Dry erase markers –Black –Small pack to be
re-stockedthroughout the year.
Boys: Gallon zip Bags (Qty 1) box
Girls: Quart zipBags (Qty 1) box
Gym Shoes –White/Grey Soles-To be left at
school. NO FELT bottoms
Socks –One pair to be left at school for P.E.
Glue Sticks (Qty 6)
Ear Buds/Headphones with student’s name on them.
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1 -Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
Fourth Grade
#2 Pencils (Qty#48)
1 Black permanentmarker
Classic Markers
Colored Pencils –12pack
Yellow highlighter
4 pack dry erase markers (Restock throughout the year.)
1LargeZippered Pencil Pouch (NO pencil boxes)
Wide Ruled Notebook Paper (2 pk)
3-Spiral Notebook
3-Two Pocket Plastic Folders
(1Green, 1Blue, 1Red)
160 count White Facial Tissue (Qty. #3)
1 Sanitizing Wipes
Gym Shoes –White/Grey Soles –To be left at school.NO FELT bottoms
NO Trappers and NO pencil boxes
Boys: Gallon zip bags (Qty 1)box
Girls: Sandwichzip bags (Qty 1)box
200 Lined Index Cards
Clipboard
1 ruler
1 protractor
5” Scissors
Glue Sticks 6pack
1 inch binder
1 set of 4 Tab Binder Dividers
1 Dry erase board
Ear Buds/Headphones with student’s name on them.
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1 -Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
Fifth Grade
#2 pencils (Qty. #24)
Markers Classic 8 pack (Qty #1)
12” Standard/Metric Ruler
Colored Pencils sets (Qty-#2 sets)
BallpointPen -Red (Qty #5)
200 Sheets Wide Ruled Notebook Paper
(Qty. #1)
5” Scissors
Wide Ruled, Single Subject Spiral Notebook
(Qty. #6)
Pocket Folder (Qty #4)
Glue Stick (Qty #4)
160 count Facial Tissue (Qty. #2)
Highlighters(Variety Pack) (Qty. #1)
Black permanent marker-(Qty #1)
3 x 5 Lined Index Cards (Qty #300 cards)
4 pack of Post It Notes 2X2
Gym Shoes –White/Grey Soles-To be left at
school.NO FELT bottoms
Socks –One pair to be left at school for P.E.
Sanitizing wipes (Qty.#2)
Dry erase markers Set of 3
Zipped bags:
Boys bring Gallon (Qty. #1box)
Girls bring Quart
Ear Buds/Headphones with student’sname on them.
ART: 1- Two pocket plastic folder with prongs
1 -Old shirt to wear to class & leave in locker.
Carroll Middle School
Sixth Grade
Math: (All Classes)
1 Spiral notebook (wide ruled)
1-Two pocket folder
Calculator –TI 30 XIIS
Reading/Language Arts:
2-Composition notebooks-wide ruled 100 sheets
1-Two-pocket plastic folder w/3 prong fasteners (blue)
Girls – box of sandwich size bags
Boys – Container of disinfecting wipes
1-Pack of multi-colored pens
Science:
1-Composition notebooks – wide ruled 100 sheets
Social Studies
1 Composition notebook- wide ruled 100 sheets
Related Arts
2- Folders
Gym shoes
All Classes (to be used in all classes)
Loose leaf paper (wide ruled)
2- Boxes of tissues
1- Pack (4pk) of multicolored highlighters
1- Bag of individually wrapped candy
1-Two-pocket folder for homework
A pencil bag to contain the following supplies:
Ruler with Metric and Standard Measurements
Scissors
Pens — blue or black
Pencils
1-4 Pack of Dry erase markers (1 used for math)
Personal pencil sharpener
1- Bottle of white multipurpose glue
1 Box of colored pencils
Ear buds/Headphones (to be left at school)
Seventh Grade
Math
1 — Three ring binder with pockets (white, 1”)
1 — Package of dividers
1 — Scientific calculator (TI-30X IIS)
Social Studies
1 -Two-pocket folder
1 -Spiral notebook (red)
English
1- Three ring binder with pockets (blue, 1”)
1 — Package dividers
1- Pack of full sized sticky notes
1 – Index cards (3x5) 100 count
Science
2- Composition books (wide ruled 100 sheets)
Health:
1-Composition book (wide ruled, 100 sheets)
1-2 Pocket folder
Industrial Tech
1-Two-pocket folder
Computer Applications
1 -Two-pocket folder
All Classes (to be used in all classes)
2 boxes of tissues (take to 1st period class)
Packages of loose-leaf paper –used for all core subjects
Pencils and pens (Students need a black, blue, and red pen)
Colored pencils
Highlighters
Glue stick
Index cards (4x6)
Flash Drive (any size)
Scissors
Eraser
Ear buds/Headphones (to be left at school)
Pencil bag
Daily Planner – Highly recommended but optional
Eighth Grade
Algebra & Pre-Algebra
1- Scientific calculator (TI 30 XIIS preferred)
1- 1” three-ring binder with tabs (Mr. Terrell only)
English:
1 pack of (100) lined index cards
1 pack of lined sticky notes-any color
Science:
1- Composition books (wide ruled, 100 sheets)
Industrial Tech
1- Two-pocket folder
Spanish:
1- 1” 3-ring binder & dividers w/ tabs (5-7 min)
Choir:
1-Two pocket folder and loose paper
Band or Jazz Band
Instrument with supplies
General Music and Choir
1- . inch, 3-ring binder
Other items (keep in locker until needed)
1- 1.5’’ binder with 10 tabs (for all classes except math & Spanish)
1- Pencil case with 3 holes that can be placed in binder
1 dz. (minimum) Pencils
1 dz. Pens (including red pens as well)
2 Pkg. loose leaf HEAVY weight paper
Glue (or glue sticks-4)
2- Boxes of tissues (take to your first core class)
Colored pencils (1 box)
Scissors
1-2 highlighters (your choice of color)
1 or 2 sets of headphone/ear bud (any type/size) to be left at school (in computer bag)
Daily Planner – Highly recommended but optional
Maple Creek Middle School
Sixth Grade
1 each folder, 2 pocket/prong
6 each folders, 2 pocket 2-blue/2-red/2-green
1 each composition book, marbel cover, 100 sheet
2 dozen pencils, #2
2 each pen, medium point, red
2 each pen, medium point, black
2 each highlighter-chisel tip 1-orange/1-green
2 each glue sticks
1 pair scissors, 5”, pointed tip
1 set/12 colored pencils, 7” sharpened
2 box facial tissue
2 pk/120 filler paper, wide ruled
1 each earbuds w/case
2 each marker, dry erase, black, chisel tip
1 each binder, 3-ring, 1.5”, view, blue (English)
1 each binder, 3-ring, 1.5”, view, red (math)
1 package dividers, 3-ring, 5-tab, 10 pockets
1 each calculator, T130x IIS, scientific
Seventh Grade
2 each folders, poly, 2 pocket 1-blue/1-red
4 each folders, 2 pocket 1-be1-/rd/1-gn/1-yw
2 dozen pencils, #2
2 each pen, medium point, red
2 each pen, medium point, black
3 each highlighter, yellow, chisel tip w/pkt clip
1 pkg/100 filler paper, wide ruled
2 box facial tissue
1 set-12 colored pencils, 7” sharpened
1 each earbuds w/case
2 each binder, 3-ring, 1” asst colors
2 sets dividers, 3-ring, 5-tab
1 pad/100 stick on notes 3”x 3” yellow
2 pkg/100 index cards, 3”x 5” ruled, white
Eighth Grade
4 each folders, 2 pocket 1-be/1-rd/1-gr/1-yw
2 pkg/100 index cards, 3”x 5”, ruled, white
1 pk/5 highlighter, chisel tip, yw/be/gn/pk/or
2 dozen pencils, #2
5 pkg/100 filler paper, wide ruled
2 box facial tissue
1 each earbuds w/case
4 each binder, 3-ring, 1” asst colors
4 set dividers, 3-ring, 5-tab
2 pad/100 stick on notes, 3”x 3”, yellow
1 set/12 colored pencils, 7” sharpened
