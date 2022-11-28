PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Lakewood Park at Manchester, 6 p.m.
Woodlan at Garrett, 6 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Prairie Heights at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m. (varsity only)
Carroll at DeKalb, 6 p.m. (Unified game to be played between JV and Varsity contests)
Angola at Fairfield, 6 p.m.
Churubusco at Adams Central, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Woodlan, 6 p.m.
Goshen at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Northridge at Westview, 6 p.m.
West Noble at Wawasee, 6 p.m.
PREP SWIMMING
Bishop Dwenger and Eastside at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at Huntington North, 6 p.m.
