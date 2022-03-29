PREP BASEBALL
West Noble at Goshen, 5 p.m.
Churubusco vs. Bishop Luers (DH) at Ash Center, Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Bronson (Mich.) at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Columbia City at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Carroll, 6 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
New Haven at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
Angola at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.
DeKalb at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.
Central Noble at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.
Westview at Wawasee, 5:30 p.m.
Snider at Churubusco, 7:15 p.m.
PREP TRACK & FIELD
Fremont at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.
Churubusco at Columbia City, 5 p.m.
Woodlan at Eastside, 5 p.m.
Wawasee at West Noble, 5 p.m.
PREP GIRLS TENNIS
Westview at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Trine at Anderson (DH), 3 p.m.
COLLEGE TENNIS
Women, Trine at Alma (Mich.), 4 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Trine at Olivet (Mich.), 7 p.m.
