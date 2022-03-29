PREP BASEBALL

West Noble at Goshen, 5 p.m.

Churubusco vs. Bishop Luers (DH) at Ash Center, Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Bronson (Mich.) at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Columbia City at Central Noble, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Carroll, 6 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

New Haven at Churubusco, 5 p.m.

Angola at Columbia City, 5:30 p.m.

DeKalb at Prairie Heights, 5:30 p.m.

Central Noble at Manchester, 5:30 p.m.

Westview at Wawasee, 5:30 p.m.

Snider at Churubusco, 7:15 p.m.

PREP TRACK & FIELD

Fremont at Prairie Heights, 4:45 p.m.

Churubusco at Columbia City, 5 p.m.

Woodlan at Eastside, 5 p.m.

Wawasee at West Noble, 5 p.m.

PREP GIRLS TENNIS

Westview at Northridge, 4:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

Trine at Anderson (DH), 3 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Women, Trine at Alma (Mich.), 4 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Trine at Olivet (Mich.), 7 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.