In a column written by Herald Republican Editor Mike Marturello published on Saturday, information about the use of Angola’s official city logo may have been misleading to some readers.
A letter to Angola candidates written by City Attorney Kim Wilson cautioned them over using the city’s logo in their promotional materials. The letter said, “The City of Angola prohibits the use of its logo ... in campaign material.”
There is not a specific ordinance covering the topic, as the column stated.
We regret any misconception this may have caused.
