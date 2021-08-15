90 years ago
• The LaGrange County Trust Company, organized in LaGrange in 1917, closed its door today. An audit of the books was begun immediately by William R. Dexheimer, state banking representative of Fort Wayne. R. N. Walter, secretary-treasurer of the institution, declared the bank is solvent, but that its cash reserve funds have been depleted by the general economic depression. Mr. Walter said that farmer patrons of the bank in many cases have been unable to make payments on their loans because of a drop in prices on farm commodities and that deposits have dropped off during the past year.
