PREP BASEBALL

Sectional first-round games

Class 1A Fremont Sectional

Bethany Christian vs. Canterbury, 5 p.m.

Class 2A Westview Sectional

Churubusco vs. Westview, 5:30 p.m.

Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m

Class 3A Garrett Sectional

Garrett vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional

West Noble vs. Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble vs. Wawasee, 8 p.m.

Class 4A Carroll Sectional

Northrop vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.

PREP SOFTBALL

Sectional semifinal games

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional

Lakeland vs. Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.

East Noble vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Angola Sectional

Woodlan vs. Leo, 5:30 p.m.

Concordia vs. Angola-Heritage winner, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Lakewood Park Sectional

Fremont vs. Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.

PREP BOYS GOLF

Angola and Leo at DeKalb (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.

Woodlan at Garrett (Garrett Country Club), 5 p.m.

Westview at Elkhart (Bent Oak), 5 p.m.

Northrop at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.

