PREP BASEBALL
Sectional first-round games
Class 1A Fremont Sectional
Bethany Christian vs. Canterbury, 5 p.m.
Class 2A Westview Sectional
Churubusco vs. Westview, 5:30 p.m.
Prairie Heights vs. Eastside, 7:30 p.m
Class 3A Garrett Sectional
Garrett vs. Concordia, 6 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional
West Noble vs. Lakeland, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble vs. Wawasee, 8 p.m.
Class 4A Carroll Sectional
Northrop vs. DeKalb, 6 p.m.
PREP SOFTBALL
Sectional semifinal games
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional
Lakeland vs. Fairfield, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Angola Sectional
Woodlan vs. Leo, 5:30 p.m.
Concordia vs. Angola-Heritage winner, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Lakewood Park Sectional
Fremont vs. Hamilton, 5:30 p.m.
PREP BOYS GOLF
Angola and Leo at DeKalb (Bridgewater), 4:30 p.m.
Woodlan at Garrett (Garrett Country Club), 5 p.m.
Westview at Elkhart (Bent Oak), 5 p.m.
Northrop at East Noble, 5:30 p.m.
