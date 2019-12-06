Garrett will take to the wrestling mat for the first time Saturday in the Lakeland Super Duals.
“We’re ready. We’re tired of beating on each other,” Garrett coach Nick Kraus said. “We’re ready to see someone else.”
Garrett has been ready for a while, putting in a hard summer of work both with top-flight competition and in the weight room. The Railroaders also are returning several wrestlers who had success last season.
Clayton Fielden, last year’s state runner-up at 170, heads that list. Colton Weimer, Chandler Shearer, Colin Cope, Cole Bergman and Nolan Hathaway all reached the semi-state level last season.
With 51 wrestlers on the roster, Garrett has plenty of talent to choose from. Along with the returning wrestlers, the Railroaders have several freshmen who were part of a middle school conference title last year.
Earning a spot in the varsity lineup — and then keeping that spot — will be a challenge.
“We just have to keep getting better,” Kraus said. “We have to learn from mistakes, because we will make mistakes.
“As far as duals, if you’re the guy wrestling the best guy on the other team, you can’t give up big points.”
The team understandably has high expectations.
“We expect to win conference. We expect to win the state duals. We expect to win the regional. This is the year we’ll be right there to do it.”
Young Barons building
DeKalb has started the year with five sophomores and four freshmen in its starting lineup.
The Barons are off to a 4-2 start, including a fifth-place finish in super duals at Homestead.
“I don’t think we’ve wrestled that well,” coach Travis Gaff said. “I think we can do a lot more improving as a team.”
The Barons have several freshmen who were part of DeKalb’s first-ever middle school championship a year ago.
“Everyone’s still learning,” said Gaff. “The freshmen are figuring out what varsity wrestling is going to take.”
DeKalb returned two of its five regional qualifiers from last season. Senior Blake Rowe has moved to 182 from 170, while Don Carter is still making his way back from an injury in football.
Two others from football, Curtis Martin and Dominic Blevins, have returned after a year’s absence.
Tyler Voight has led the team early, going 5-1 at 126. Leadership from senior Jackson Lee and junior Rafe Worman has also helped.
“They spend a lot of time teaching. They’ve done a good job taking charge in the room,” Gaff said.
The Barons are facing a long stretch of quality opponents who will put them to the test.
“The next couple of weeks, we’ll find out where we are,” Gaff said.
Some Blazers start late
With the Eastside football team advancing to regional, several Eastside wrestlers got a late start on the new season.
The Blazers began by going 2-3 in the Wawasee Invitational last weekend.
Two of Eastside’s returning semistate qualifiers all went 5-0 in that tournament, Treyven McKinley (160 pounds) and Keegan Miller (285).
Keegan Miller made semistate at 220 last year. Hunter Miller wrestled at 220 Saturday and also had a perfect day.
Lane Burns (132) and Chase Leeper (heavyweight) are also back after reaching semi-state a year ago.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.