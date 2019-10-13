FORT WAYNE — Homestead’s boys and girls soccer teams came out on top of their sectional tournaments last week, earning titles in Warsaw and New Haven.
The girls took the Warsaw Sectional title Saturday evening with a 1-0 victory over the hosts. The Lady Spartans opened the sectional with a 4-1 victory over Huntington North.
Warsaw topped Wayne 7-1 and South Side 9-0 before falling to Homestead.
The boys made quick work of the New Haven sectional, first defeating the hosts 7-2, then defeating Huntington North 3-0 in the title game.
Huntington North topped Columbia City 3-1 in round one and South Side 1-0 in the semi-final before falling to the Spartans.
The boys compete at the Kokomo regional on Saturday, and the girls will take on the Logansport regional.
