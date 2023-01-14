Auburn man faces attempted murder, additional charges after shooting, jail incidents
AUBURN — An Auburn man faces multiple charges after shooting at police officers Thursday, Jan. 5 and into the early morning hours Jan. 6. Additional charges have been filed after the man allegedly got physical with officers at the DeKalb County Jail after his arrest.
Cory D. Carico, 34, of the 1400 block of Hideaway Drive, faces two charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and a habitual offender enhancement. A charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated is pending, police said.
According to a police news release, at 10:44 p.m. Thursday, the Auburn Police Department responded to the area of South Wayne Street for a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. A short time later, Auburn Police Officer Kyle Woods and DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Derrick Burgett located the reported vehicle in the 1900 block of South Wayne Street exceeding the urban speed limit.
A short time later, Woods attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a black 2019 Toyota Tacoma driven by Carico. Police said Carico failed to stop for Woods and a pursuit ensued. Burgett took lead officer in the pursuit with Woods directly behind. During the pursuit, Carico fired multiple gunshots from an AR-15 style rifle in the direction of Burgett and Woods, police said in a news release.
Carico drove across S.R. 8 into a field approximately 300 yards before the truck became stuck in the mud. Carico exited his vehicle and fired multiple shots in the direction of additional responding officers, according to police.
After an approximately four-hour standoff, police officers were able to deploy non-lethal distraction devices and chemical munitions, allowing them to extract Carico from the vehicle without further incident. Law enforcement did not fire any gunshots during the incident and no law enforcement officers were injured during the incident, police said.
Carico was transported to Parkview DeKalb Hospital for medical clearance before being transported to the DeKalb County Jail, where he was incarcerated.
Carico is also accused of battery, a Level 5 felony; and strangulation and resisting law enforcement, both Level 6 felonies, after an alleged incident Jan. 6 at the jail. Carico is alleged to have put his arm around an officer, applying pressure to that officer’s neck and throat.
Downtown bids come in higher than expected
KENDALLVILLE — What should have been an exciting time for Kendallville as it opened bids for its $2 million downtown facade project instead turned into a bid bummer.
Prices were a concern going in due to heavy inflation in the construction market, and bids did indeed come in high; more than double in some cases.
Another factor that was concerning to city leaders Tuesday is that two of the downtown’s biggest buildings — the Kendallville Auto Value and the Strand Theatre — weren’t bid at all.
More than a year in the making, Kendallville finally opened bids for its $2 million PreservINg Main Street facade project during Tuesday’s Board of Works and Public Safety meeting.
The $2 million PreservINg Main Street grant project is being funded by state money earmarked to do historic restoration and preservation of downtown buildings.
Kendallville was one of two communities to win the grant, which is a new state program in its first even award cycle. Brookville in southern Indiana was the other community selected for the state’s trial run of the new program.
Kendallville asked building owners to put up 15% of the construction cost toward their projects, with the grant covering the other 85%.
The original, hyper-aggressive timeline called for the project to be bid in early 2022, but that proved to be way too optimistic as the city and state worked together throughout last year to prepare and put out a bid package.
The city had originally identified its top 10 buildings it would bid, then if any money was left over, it could seek to pick up at least another five.
Instead of clumping all of the buildings together into one package, architect MartinRiley and the city split the project into five different bid packages.
That decision appears to have bitten Kendallville now, as it received bids from two firms only covering three of the five packages on Tuesday.
Back in March 2022, initial estimates were that the city could do all of its top 10 within about $1.4-$1.67 million and possibly explore tackling up to five more.
That’s likely not going to happen now.
The Board of Works could award the project at its next meeting on Jan. 24, or may have to go back to the drawing board and consider alternatives.
Sheriff, commissioners discuss hiring incentives
AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners and DeKalb County Sheriff Brady Thomas Monday discussed incentives that could attract certified officers to the sheriff’s office.
“A police officer from another agency has already been trained, and they bring experience with them. They’ve already graduated from the Indiana law Enforcement Academy and they already know how to be a police officer,” Thomas said.
“When we hire a brand new person, it takes a good year to have them ready to patrol on their own. We have to send them to the academy, they have to do field training, and then after that, they still have to want to be a police officer.”
Thomas said a recruited certified officer can be ready in as little as a couple of months.
“In the past, we’ve had certified officers express that they did not come to the sheriff’s office because they did not want to lose all the vacation time that they had accrued at their current employer.”
He asked for the commissioners’ approval to accept certified officers’ time of service at their previous employer and it be reflected in their “paid time off” time.
“This specific issue is what they have cited as the reason for not joining,” Thomas said.
Another incentive proposed by Thomas involves pay. He said the sheriff’s office has a pay matrix that increases the officers’ pay based on their time of service with the county.
“If an officer with five years of experience from another agency joins the sheriff’s office, they would start at approximately $55,000 per year, rather than $53,500, which is for a brand new officer,” Thomas said.
“I believe if we implement both these initiatives, it would positively affect our ability to attract certified officers, while dramatically saving the county the expense of training.”
Steuben employees to receive bonuses
ANGOLA — Steuben County employees will see a boost in their paychecks soon after the Steuben County Council gave final approval that will appropriate bonuses.
Using American Rescue Plan Act funds provided to the county in 2021 by President Joe Biden’s administration, the council approved $350,000 in an additional appropriation to cover the bonuses.
“I appreciate the Council and Commissioners putting this forward,” said Rick Shipe, president of the Council.
He said the approval showed county employees that their trials and tribulations of getting through the COVID-19 pandemic were appreciated.
The council and Board of Commissioners worked on the plan starting in the summer when budget discussions began.
• Full-time employees received $1,000;
• Part-time employees working 100-499 hours receive $250;
• Part-time employees working 500-999 hours receive $350; and
• Part-time employees working 1,000-1,500 hours receive $500.
LaGrange discussing costs to fix roads
LAGRANGE — Roads, and what it’s going to cost to repair them, took up the bulk of Monday’s LaGrange County Council meeting.
Two representatives of a Fort Wayne engineer consulting firm hired by the county to help create a detailed plan to repair local roads told council members they’ve rated most county roads bad.
After driving every paved road in the county, Brad Stump, a representative of Butler, Fairman and Seufert, a Fort Wayne-based civil engineering firm, said his firm scored local roads at 4.5 on average on a scale of 1 to 10. Stump told the council members anything below 5 is considered bad.
Road repairs cost money, and council members met with the county’s financial advisor Jeff Peters to talk about ways to pay for those repairs.
One recommendation from the financial advisory is for the council to raise the county’s wheel tax and surtax. Peters told the council members that LaGrange County wheel tax and surtax rates are lower than any other surrounding county.
“As you’re well aware, the cost of inflation has outpaced revenues, and lots of communities like you are looking at wheel taxes,” Peters told the council members. “Wheel tax and surtax is obviously the most direct because it applies to the vehicles on those roads you’re looking to improve and maintain.”
LaGrange County surtaxes are taxed as a percentage of the vehicle registration fee, with a minimum of $10. It annually raises about $325,000 a year, and that money is shared between the county and the incorporated towns.
Peters suggested the council consider charging a flat tax of $50 per vehicle. That, he said, would increase revenue to about $1.3 million a year.
According to Peters, there are approximately 18,000 vehicles registered in LaGrange County, as well as 4,600 trucks under 11,000 pounds, 4,600 motorcycles, and more than 500 trailers over 9,000 pounds.
The wheel tax is used to tax larger vehicles and raises about $131,000 a year in LaGrange County. Peters suggested the council consider adopting a flat rate of $80. That would increase that revenue stream to $392,000 annually.
“It’s not a great deal of money, but it would help you provide for some of those projects,” he added.
Lakeland ends public use of auxiliary gym, weight room
LAGRANGE — Lakeland school board members agreed to shut down a program that allowed members of the community to show up and use the high school’s auxiliary gym and weight room.
The program, first adopted more than two decades ago, required those wanting to use the gym first secure a badge, and pay $10 for that badge, before being allowed to enter the school and use the gym and its walking track.
Concerns about student safety prompted school officials to step back from that program and work toward ending it. The program was suspended at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and had not been reinstated.
Superintendent Dr. Traci Blaize said the school district opted to open the gym to the community when it was first constructed 23 years ago. She said that was a different time.
Athletic director Ryan Yoder told the board he and other school administrators have been discussing the program for weeks.
“I’m asking the board to vote to not reopen the gym going forward,” Yoder said. “The main reason is safety.”
Yoder added that the school system isn’t set up to offer such a program in a safe way that would keep students and visitors separated, and that supervising visitors is costly, more than the revenue created by selling the badges.
He added that even if the school were to increase the cost of those badges to $25, the money generated still would not cover the cost of hiring several people to oversee the school property when it is open to visitors.
Million dollar Lotto ticket sold in Auburn
INDIANAPOLIS — A $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 1100 W. 7th St..
The Hoosier Lottery announced the winning Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket matched six of six numbers for Wednesday night’s $7.8 million jackpot drawing.
Lottery officials urged people to check their tickets carefully to determine if they have the winning ticket.
When playing Hoosier Lotto, players can add +PLUS for $1 for a chance to win $1,000,000 or other prizes in a second drawing that occurs immediately after the Hoosier Lotto drawing. The winning Hoosier Lotto Plus numbers for Wednesday, Jan. 11 were: 8-13-24-27-34-44. Players can check their tickets with the free Hoosier Lottery mobile app.
The ticket holder should ensure the winning ticket is in a secure place, consider meeting with a financial adviser and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions.
The Hoosier Lotto jackpot for today is an estimated $8 million.
Angola business honored by Colts
INDIANAPOLIS — John and Chris Sutton and Sutton’s Deli were recently honored with a Small Business Spotlight by Anthem and the Indianapolis Colts.
The honor landed John and Chris in the spotlight at a recent Colts game with prime tickets and a prize package.
“When the Colts called, I thought it was a joke” John said.
Joke it was not, as John and Chris ended up on the sideline for the Colts game played on Dec. 26 on Monday Night Football.
As part of the spotlight program, the featured businesses receive a $1,000 donation. The winners are selected prior to each Colts home game and are notified about a week in advance so they can make arrangements to be at the game.
Earlier in December, Angola Main Street then-President Colleen Everage had nominated Sutton’s Deli for the recognition.
“Sutton’s have created a quality, anchor business in the downtown that allows a place for community to happen. Sutton’s have invested in our community, live and share in the community in so many ways,” Everage said.
“We don’t do things to be recognized, but felt really honored. We were right next to the players. It was a lot of fun, an awesome experience,” John said.
“Small businesses are America’s heart. Anthem is grateful to be in a position to support Small Businesses — the people and their drive to serve the communities in which they live,” it reads on the Colts’ website.
Many businesses throughout the state were honored in this past Colts season.
