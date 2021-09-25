TODAY
COLLEGE TENNIS
Trine women in ITA Regional Championships at Kalamazoo, 9 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Leo at DeKalb, 4:30 p.m.
Whitko at Churubusco, 5 p.m.
PREP BOYS SOCCER
Bellmont at DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
Wayne at Angola, 5:30 p.m.
East Noble at New Haven, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at Garrett, 6:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS SOCCER
Westview at Angola, 5 p.m.
West Noble at Bethany Christian, 5 p.m.
DeKalb at Bellmont, 5:30 p.m.
New Haven at East Noble, 6:30 p.m.
PREP VOLLEYBALL
Angola at Prairie Heights, 6 p.m.
Clinton Christian at Lakewood Park, 6 p.m.
