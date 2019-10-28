Northrop runners finish seasons at semi-state
Northrop junior Conner Jackson and senior Summer Silvers-Barone finished their 2019 seasons at the New Haven Cross Country Semi-State on Saturday, as rain beat down on the Purdue Fort Wayne course outside the Plex.
Jackson had the top finish for the Bruins on the afternoon, placing 46th out of 180 runners. He crossed the finish line in 16:44.7, a personal best this season. Concordia Lutheran won the boys race with 49 team points, thanks to a first-place finish by Reece Gibson in 15:34.3.
Silvers-Barone finished in 108th out of 178 runners in the girls race, crossing the finish line in 20:57. Bishop Dwenger senior Erin Strzelecki won the crown in 17:29.4. Carroll was the team winner with 50 points.
Football team to face Goshen in sectional
Northrop will face Goshen (1-8) in the Class 5A Goshen Football Sectional on Friday.
Damarius Cowen currently leads the Bruins in rushing yards with 568 on the season, while Qualen Pettus has a team-high 380 receiving yards. Dylan Hoot leads the team in passing with 614 yards, completing 48.9% of his attempts so far. Quarterback Isaa Tchari is averaging 17.3 yards per pass.
On defense, Antoine Scott has record a team-high 38 solo tackles, as well as a pair of sacks, over nine games. Nigel Robertson has three sacks, and secondary Te’Noah Ridley has racked up five interceptions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.