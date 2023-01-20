TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
NECC Tournament at Eastside, 8 a.m.
NE8 Tournament at New Haven, 9 a.m.
PREP SWIMMING
East Noble at Mishawaka Dive Invite, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Trine at Alma Open, 10 a.m.
PREP GYMNASTICS
Lakeland at Concordia’s Becky Carter Classic, 11:30 a.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
Elkhart Christian at Hamilton, 1:30 p.m. (Varsity only)
Prairie Heights at Fremont, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m. (Varsity only)
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Leo at East Noble, 6 p.m.
DeKalb at Columbia City, 6 p.m.
Northrop at Central Noble, 6 p.m.
Garrett at Westview, 6 p.m.
Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.
Eastside at Heritage, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE BOWLING
Trine men and women at American Heartland Conference Tournament No. 5 in Toledo, Ohio, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
Women, Hilbert (N.Y.) at Trine, 2 p.m.
ACHA D3 Men, Hope at Trine, 6:30 p.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
Calvin at Trine, 3 p.m.
SUNDAY
PREP HOCKEY
Indianapolis Northside at Angola JV (Trine), 10:30 a.m.
MONDAY
PREP GYMNASTICS
Plymouth at West Noble, 6 p.m.
East Noble at Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Elkhart at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.
