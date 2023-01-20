TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

NECC Tournament at Eastside, 8 a.m.

NE8 Tournament at New Haven, 9 a.m.

PREP SWIMMING

East Noble at Mishawaka Dive Invite, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Trine at Alma Open, 10 a.m.

PREP GYMNASTICS

Lakeland at Concordia’s Becky Carter Classic, 11:30 a.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

Elkhart Christian at Hamilton, 1:30 p.m. (Varsity only)

Prairie Heights at Fremont, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m. (Varsity only)

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Leo at East Noble, 6 p.m.

DeKalb at Columbia City, 6 p.m.

Northrop at Central Noble, 6 p.m.

Garrett at Westview, 6 p.m.

Lakewood Park at Blackhawk Christian, 6 p.m.

Eastside at Heritage, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE BOWLING

Trine men and women at American Heartland Conference Tournament No. 5 in Toledo, Ohio, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

Women, Hilbert (N.Y.) at Trine, 2 p.m.

ACHA D3 Men, Hope at Trine, 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL

Calvin at Trine, 3 p.m.

SUNDAY

PREP HOCKEY

Indianapolis Northside at Angola JV (Trine), 10:30 a.m.

MONDAY

PREP GYMNASTICS

Plymouth at West Noble, 6 p.m.

East Noble at Angola, 6:30 p.m.

Elkhart at Lakeland, 6:30 p.m.

