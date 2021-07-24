The Anderson Field Day is a great opportunity for farmers and the public to learn about new and updated techniques in farming. This year, Purdue Extension, the Soil and Water Conservation Districts of Steuben and DeKalb County, and the Andersons, have collaborated for another great line-up of speakers for the all-day event on Thursday.
The field day will begin with registration from 7 a.m. to 8:45 a.m.
At 8 a.m., Mick Mock, grain-marketing analyst with CGB will deliver an optional grain market outlook, taking a look at current and future grain markets.
Our official welcome will be at 8:45 a.m.
Following the welcome, there will be three-one hour rotations of programs out in the fields. The stops for this year will include “What’s in my Row” with Dave Dyson, certified crop advisor with CBG; “Corn Management following a Rye Cover Crop” with Dr. Dan Quinn, Purdue University’s new corn specialist; and “Cover Crop Roots and Tile” with Derek Thompson, NRCS district specialist.
Following lunch, Dr. Fred Whitford, director of the Purdue Pesticide Program, will be talking about how to tell if our pesticides and fertilizers are still effective after being in storage.
There will be several types of pesticide applicator credits available this day. Private and Commercial Applicators from Indiana will all have credits available, along with Certified Crop Advisors.
Private Applicator credit fees are completely covered this year by a generous sponsorship from the Indiana Soybean Association and Indiana Corn Marketing Council. To receive PARP credit, you MUST ATTEND THE ENTIRE DAY from 8:45 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
We do ask that you call and RSVP at the Anderson 260-837-8162 so we can get an accurate head count. The field day will be held at the Waterloo Farm Center (Bunge/Andersons facility) at 4743 C.R. 28 Waterloo.
I hope to see you there!
Elysia Rodgers, ANR Educator, Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service, DeKalb County. The Purdue University Cooperative Extension Service is an Affirmative Action, Equal Opportunity institution.
