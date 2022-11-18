Police make 5 arrests
ANGOLA — The people listed below were booked into the Steuben County Jail following arrests made by law enforcement officers on Thursday and early Friday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Cameron L. Chester, 31, of the 3800 block of Bruneal Street, Fort Wayne, arrested at the jail on a charge of felony trafficking with an inmate.
• Stephen D. Jarrett, 44, of the 4100 block of West C.R. 145S, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging misdemeanor failure to appear in court.
• Daniel A. McMahon, 47, of the 2500 block of West C.R. 100N, arrested at the jail on a warrant alleging felony failure to appear in court.
• Aureliano Ruiz, 61, of the 400 block of 7th Street, Auburn, arrested in the 2800 block of West Maumee Street on charges of felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia.
• Joseph M. Sershon, 30, of the 900 block of South Wayne Street, arrested at home on a charge of misdemeanor possession of marijuana or hashish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.