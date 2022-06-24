GOLF
DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich, Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.
PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.
Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md., NBC, 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
FISHING
Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, Miramar Beach, Fla., CBSSN, 10 a.m.
MEN’S RUGBY
MLR Playoff championship, Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Harrison, N.J., Fox, noon
HORSE RACING
NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 12:30 p.m.; FS2, 4 p.m.
MLB BASEBALL
Houston at NY Yankees, MLB Network, 1 p.m.
Baltimore at Chi. White Sox, WKJG-AM 1380, 2 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR-AM 670, 2 p.m.
Washington at Texas, FS1, 4 p.m.
Boston at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 5:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at San Francisco, WLW-AM 700, 7 p.m.
Colorado at Minnesota, Fox, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Arizona, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 9:45 p.m.
Seattle at LA Angels, FS1, 10 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
Week 2: Tri State vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Chicago, CBS, 1 p.m.
AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., USA, 1 p.m.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: qualifying, USA, noon; race, USA, 3:30 p.m.
MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash., FS2, 6 p.m.
Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va., CBS, 8 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford, ESPN, 1 p.m.
MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle, ABC, 3 p.m.
MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United, ESPN, 5 p.m.
USFL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Semifinal, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio, Fox, 3 p.m.
Semifinal, New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Canton, Ohio, NBC, 8 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore., NBC, 4 p.m.
MEN’S ICE HOCKEY
Memorial Cup Tournament: Saint John vs. Shawinigan, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick, NHL Network, 4 p.m.
3ICE HOCKEY
Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Denver, CBSSN, 5 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Athletes Unlimited: Team O’Toole vs Team Fischer, San Diego, ESPNU, 7 p.m.
Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer, San Diego, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., ESPN, 7 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 10 p.m.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver, FS1, 7:30 p.m.
WNBA BASKETBALL
Phoenix at Dallas, NBAtv, 8 p.m.
Washington at Las Vegas, NBAtv, 10 p.m.
CFL FOOTBALL
Toronto at British Columbia, ESPN2, 10 p.m.
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.