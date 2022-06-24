GOLF

DP World Tour: The BMW International Open, Third Round, Golfclub Munchen Eichenried, Munich, Golf Channel, 7:30 a.m.

PGA Tour: The Travelers Championship, Third Round, TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn., Golf Channel, 1 p.m.; CBS, 3 p.m.

Women’s PGA Championship, Third Round, Congressional Blue Course, Bethesda, Md., NBC, 1 p.m.

PGA Tour Champions: U.S. Senior Open, Third Round, Saucon Valley CC, Bethlehem, Pa., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

FISHING

Sport Fishing Championship: The Emerald Coast Blue Marlin Classic, Miramar Beach, Fla., CBSSN, 10 a.m.

MEN’S RUGBY

MLR Playoff championship, Rugby New York vs. Seattle, Harrison, N.J., Fox, noon

HORSE RACING

NYRA: America’s Day at the Races, FS1, 12:30 p.m.; FS2, 4 p.m.

MLB BASEBALL

Houston at NY Yankees, MLB Network, 1 p.m.

Baltimore at Chi. White Sox, WKJG-AM 1380, 2 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, WSCR-AM 670, 2 p.m.

Washington at Texas, FS1, 4 p.m.

Boston at Cleveland, WBNO-FM 100.9, 5:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at San Francisco, WLW-AM 700, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Minnesota, Fox, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Arizona, WBET-AM 1230, WCSR-FM 92.1, 9:45 p.m.

Seattle at LA Angels, FS1, 10 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

Week 2: Tri State vs. 3’s Company, Triplets vs. Aliens, Ghost Ballers vs. Ball Hogs, Chicago, CBS, 1 p.m.

AUTO RACING

NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn., USA, 1 p.m.

NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Tennessee Lottery 250, Nashville Superspeedway, Nashville, Tenn.: qualifying, USA, noon; race, USA, 3:30 p.m.

MotoAmerica Superbike: Day 1, Ridge Motorsports Park, Shelton, Wash., FS2, 6 p.m.

Camping World: The SRX Series, South Boston Speedway, South Boston, Va., CBS, 8 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

USL Championship: Louisville City FC at Hartford, ESPN, 1 p.m.

MLS: Sporting KC at Seattle, ABC, 3 p.m.

MLS: Nashville SC at D.C. United, ESPN, 5 p.m.

USFL FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS

Semifinal, Philadelphia vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio, Fox, 3 p.m.

Semifinal, New Orleans vs. Birmingham, Canton, Ohio, NBC, 8 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

USATF: The U.S. Outdoor Championships, Day 3, Eugene, Ore., NBC, 4 p.m.

MEN’S ICE HOCKEY

Memorial Cup Tournament: Saint John vs. Shawinigan, Round Robin, Saint John, New Brunswick, NHL Network, 4 p.m.

3ICE HOCKEY

Week 2: Team Murphy vs. Team LeClair, Team Carbonneau vs. Team Trottier, Team Fuhr vs. Team Mullen, Denver, CBSSN, 5 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Athletes Unlimited: Team O’Toole vs Team Fischer, San Diego, ESPNU, 7 p.m.

Athletes Unlimited: Team Zerkle vs Team Fischer, San Diego, ESPNU, 9:30 p.m.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

College World Series Final: Mississippi vs. Oklahoma, Game 1, Omaha, Neb., ESPN, 7 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC Fight Night Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

UFC Fight Night Main Card: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Mateusz Gamrot (Lightweights), Las Vegas, ESPN, 10 p.m.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

International Friendly: U.S. vs. Colombia, Denver, FS1, 7:30 p.m.

WNBA BASKETBALL

Phoenix at Dallas, NBAtv, 8 p.m.

Washington at Las Vegas, NBAtv, 10 p.m.

CFL FOOTBALL

Toronto at British Columbia, ESPN2, 10 p.m.

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

FS2 — AFL Premiership: Greater Western Sydney at Collingwood, FS2, 1 a.m. (Sunday)

