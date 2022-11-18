TODAY
PREP WRESTLING
Central Noble, Fremont at Bluffton Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Churubusco at New Haven Super Duals, 9 a.m.
Westview at South Bend Clay Super Duals, 9:30 p.m.
PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL
West Noble at Angola, 1 p.m.
Hamilton at South Bend Career Academy, noon (Varsity Only)
Fort Wayne North Side at East Noble, 6 p.m.
Central Noble at DeKalb, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at Kalamazoo Kick-Off, 9 a.m.
COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING
Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) Invitational, 10 a.m.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Men, Rose-Hulman vs. Trine in Great Lakes Invitational at Wabash College, 1 p.m.
Women, Otterbein (Ohio) at Trine in Cameron Hospital Classic, 3 p.m.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
ACHA D3 Men, Trine at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Women, Adrian at Trine, 7 p.m.
Men, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.
PREP HOCKEY
JV, Munster vs. Angola (at Trine University), 1 p.m.
SUNDAY
COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING
Trine at Albion Invitational, 9 a.m.
PREP HOCKEY
Angola JV at Munster (The Kube in Hammond), noon
MONDAY
PREP SWIMMING
Angola at Northrop, 6:30 p.m.
PREP WRESTLING
Churubusco and West Noble at Westview, 6:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.