TODAY

PREP WRESTLING

Central Noble, Fremont at Bluffton Super Duals, 9 a.m.

Churubusco at New Haven Super Duals, 9 a.m.

Westview at South Bend Clay Super Duals, 9:30 p.m.

PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL

West Noble at Angola, 1 p.m.

Hamilton at South Bend Career Academy, noon (Varsity Only)

Fort Wayne North Side at East Noble, 6 p.m.

Central Noble at DeKalb, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at Kalamazoo Kick-Off, 9 a.m.

COLLEGE MEN’S WRESTLING

Trine at Baldwin Wallace (Ohio) Invitational, 10 a.m.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Men, Rose-Hulman vs. Trine in Great Lakes Invitational at Wabash College, 1 p.m.

Women, Otterbein (Ohio) at Trine in Cameron Hospital Classic, 3 p.m.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

ACHA D3 Men, Trine at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Women, Adrian at Trine, 7 p.m.

Men, Trine at Adrian, 7 p.m.

PREP HOCKEY

JV, Munster vs. Angola (at Trine University), 1 p.m.

SUNDAY

COLLEGE WOMEN’S WRESTLING

Trine at Albion Invitational, 9 a.m.

PREP HOCKEY

Angola JV at Munster (The Kube in Hammond), noon

MONDAY

PREP SWIMMING

Angola at Northrop, 6:30 p.m.

PREP WRESTLING

Churubusco and West Noble at Westview, 6:30 p.m.

