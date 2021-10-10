There’s a saying, “Look before you leap.”
Indiana lawmakers should consider that mantra before jumping headfirst into the morass that is the new Texas abortion law.
In the ongoing effort to try to eradicate abortion in the United States, Texas recently took a unique approach to the problem.
While federal courts have time and time again rejected efforts to directly cut back access to abortion — Texas itself suffered a major defeat at the Supreme Court in 2016 when it tried to pass oppressive facility and admitting requirements that the highest court ruled had “few, if any, health benefits for women” — Texas took a new, indirect shot at the issue.
Instead of writing a law in which the state would directly enforce a ban on abortions prior to fetal heartbeat being detectable — usually at about six weeks, a time when most women wouldn’t even yet know they’re pregnant — Texas lawmakers instead set up a legal lattice, effectively giving literally anyone the ability to sue abortion providers, doctors or anyone else who assists or even considers assisting a woman obtain an abortion, with financial penalties up to $10,000.
Anti-abortion advocates celebrated a premature victory when on Sept. 1 the Supreme Court, in a 5-4 decision, opted not to stop the law upfront while legal challenges worked their way through earlier channels in the lower courts.
That non-action by the high court perked up anti-abortion advocates in other states to consider the new Texas law a possible route to legal success, including Fort Wayne Republican Sen. Liz Brown, who had already proposed filing a similar bill in Indiana in 2022.
The initial victory was short-lived, however, as the lower court challenges have since carried forward. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman ruled against Texas, putting a halt to enforcement of the new law and allowing abortions to resume, at least temporarily.
The Texas law seems destined to head to an appeals court and probably an actual hearing before the U.S. Supreme Court, where the justices will then have to answer the legal questions they opted to instead ignore back on Sept. 1.
The ultimate fate of the Texas law is unclear, even if the long-range hope is that the stacked conservative majority on the court will abandon 50 years of precedence and rulings under the umbrella of Roe v. Wade.
Indiana’s conservative legislature is almost certainly in favor of eradicating, or at least curbing substantially, access to abortion in this state.
But lawmakers should be patient and prudent and wait to see what transpires, instead of jumping in and dragging the state into new obvious, inevitable, expensive legal battles.
We already know litigation is an expensive application of Indiana tax dollars. In 2016, when Indiana failed in an effort to pass restrictions including a prohibition on abortion based on gender, race or genetic abnormality and requirements that aborted remains be buried or cremated, the state was ordered to pay more than $182,000 in legal fees to Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky, the victor in the suit.
That amount doesn’t even include what Indiana spent on its own legal endeavors, just the price tag for its litigation losses on a law that would have had marginal, if any impact at all on the number of abortions being performed in the state.
If Indiana wants to take a novel idea on abortion to court and lead the nation, so be it.
If Indiana wants to follow suit after a different state has solidified a final court ruling in its favor, so be it.
If Texas ultimately succeeds at the Supreme Court some day on the merits, by all means, feel free to follow suit.
But Hoosier lawmakers and Attorney General Todd Rokita should not waste time and money charging into court six months behind Texas’ experimental legislation, until it can be sure the effort will result in success.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
