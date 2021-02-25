INDIANAPOLIS – In celebration of National FFA Week, the Indiana FFA Association received a House concurrent resolution recognizing FFA and all of its work to advance the quality of agricultural education both locally and nationally.
The resolution coincides with National FFA Week, Feb. 20-27, as a week of celebration for FFA members and learning more about the impact it has on members every day.
“FFA empowers young leaders and equips them with the skills needed to excel and achieve real-world success,” said Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch. “Our Indiana FFA members work hard for their many accomplishments, and this recognition from Indiana state legislators, during National FFA Week, is well deserved.”
It was an atypical week of FFA celebrations, and FFA members used creative ways to celebrate.
Indiana state FFA officers virtually visited chapters around the state and learned better ways to support members. The state officer team also hosted a virtual Foundation in Reaching Excellence conference for FFA members. Members learned to take the skills they develop in FFA and leverage those skills in post-high-school education or workforce activities.
“FFA members are critical to carrying on the state’s agricultural heritage while being part of the innovation and technology that will drive the industry’s future success,” said Rep. Don Lehe, chairman of the House Agriculture and Rural Development Committee.
New this year, Indiana FFA members will participate in Virtual FFA Advocacy days, a partnership with Indiana Farm Bureau.
Virtual FFA Advocacy days are designed to help FFA members learn and participate in advocacy, ag issues, storytelling and meetings with representatives and officials. Advocacy days will feature speakers who focus on why it is important to tell the story of agriculture and explain how FFA members can be involved in local and state decisions.
“FFA is an organization near and dear to my heart, and I am thankful each day it is housed within our Department of Agriculture,” said Bruce Kettler, director of the Indiana State Department of Agriculture. “National FFA Week is a great time to showcase the FFA members and chapters in our great state and to highlight everything they do for their local communities. I want to encourage everyone to learn more about our FFA programs in Indiana and push schools to keep agriculture education a priority.”
