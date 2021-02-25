Here are the 2020-2021 Indiana FFA state officers. Seated on the ground is Derick Williams, state reporter. Seated behind him, from left, are Blayne Vandeveer, state northern region vice president; Julia Hamblen, state president; Loren Matlock, state southern region vice president; and Evan Coblentz, state rreasurer. Standing are Kylie Schakel, state secretary, and Luc Sproles, state sentinel.