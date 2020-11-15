25 years ago
• Fleetwood Homes Plant 76 north of Garrett rolled off its 10,000 home in November 1995. The 16-by-80 foot Broadmore model was the newest product at Fleetwood, having been manufactured for only two weeks. Plant manager Jim Justice praised the craftsmanship of workers with a carry-in lunch. Fleetwood had 175 production workers, with 25 office staff supervisors and managers.
