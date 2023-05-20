INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana State Fair and Corteva Agriscience are proud to unveil the highly anticipated 2023 Featured Farmers that will be honored at this year’s Indiana State Fair.
In its eighth year, this popular program celebrates and helps put a face on Hoosier agriculture by connecting consumers with fellow Hoosiers who grow the food they eat. These 18 farm operations represent a variety of regions through the state, showcasing different agricultural products and stories throughout the 18-day Indiana State Fair, which runs July 28-Aug. 20.
On Aug. 9, Country Meadows Farm of Steuben County will be featured
Dutch Country Organics of LaGrange County will be featured Saturday, Aug. 19.
“The Featured Farmers program is all about connecting fair-goers to farmers during the State Fair, to help connect the dots about where their food comes from,” said Cindy Hoye, executive director, Indiana State Fair Commission. “These farmers have incredible stories to tell, and we are proud to be the backdrop for these conversations.”
Visitors to the Indiana State Fair can attend a live chat at 2:30 p.m. in the Glass Barn with a Featured Farmer every day of the Fair, in addition to many other opportunities to talk with that day’s Featured Farm family and learn about their operation. To learn more about the farmers, visit IndianaStateFair.com.
“Corteva Agriscience is pleased once again to be the presenting sponsor of the Featured Farmer program at the Indiana State Fair. During the past seven years of sponsoring the Featured Farmer program, we have been able to honor farm families from across the state and provide an opportunity for fairgoers who are consumers to meet these farmers who spend their days working to feed all of us,” said Susan Carney, strategic marketing communications leader, Corteva Agriscience.
Here is the complete list of featured farmers, farm products and their home counties:
Friday, July 28 — Hill Farms (swine), Hancock County;
Saturday, July 29 — Hackman Family Farm Market (melons), Jackson County;
Sunday, July 30 — Morgan Brothers LLC (corn, soybeans, wheat), Vermillion County;
Wednesday, Aug. 2 — Risin’ Creek Creamery (goats, cheese), Morgan County;
Thursday, Aug. 3 — Groth Farms (corn, soybeans), Randolph County;
Friday, Aug. 4 — Marble Hill Farm (sheep, wool), Monroe County;
Saturday, Aug. 5 — Able Acres Polled Herefords (beef, corn, soybeans), Montgomery County;
Sunday, Aug. 6 — Howard Swine Farm (swine), Cass County;
Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Country Meadows Farm (dairy, beef, goats, sheep, chickens), Steuben County;
Thursday, Aug.10 — Scherle Tree Farm (Christmas trees), Dubois County;
Friday, Aug. 11 — Estes Dairy (dairy), Shelby County;
Saturday, Aug. 12 — K-Brothers Inc. (soybeans, tomatoes), Cass County;
Sunday, Aug. 13 — Carterly Farm (dairy), Boone County;
Wednesday. Aug. 16 — Cornucopia Farm (pumpkins, produce, farmers market, corn, soybeans, flowers, agritourism), Washington County;
Thursday, Aug. 17 — Whaley Farms Partnership (corn, soybeans, alfalfa, cattle), Newton County;
Friday, Aug. 18 — At Ease Orchard (apples, bees), Hancock County;
Saturday, Aug. 19 — Dutch Country Organics (eggs), LaGrange County; and
Sunday, Aug. 20 — Sunset Ridge Berries and Blooms (flowers, strawberries, pumpkins, agritourism), Owen County.
