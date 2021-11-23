BUTLER — In each of the past two seasons, Eastside’s boys bowling team has been on the cusp of winning a state championship.
Two years ago, the Blazers finished third, losing to eventual state champion Noblesville in a head-to-head battle to see who would advance to the state championship match.
Last season, those two squared off once again, with the Millers beating the Blazers by a mere five pins — 2,305 to 2,300 — in the team state championship match at Pro Bowl West in Fort Wayne.
Unfortunately, graduation took its toll on the Blazers, with four players rolling their final games in that match.
Dominic Weicht now bowls at the University of Northwest Ohio in Lima. Also gone are Alex Rickman, Xander Webb and Austin Wilson.
The boys team will be led by senior Chayse Hulbert and three-year starter Brian Miller, who bowled for the state runner-up Blazers.
“Those two are our leaders right now,” coach Brandon DePew said.
Sophomore Nick Kaiser showed the ability to step up and make big shots during the team’s tournament run.
“Those three are going to bowl a lot,” DePew said. The team has a lot of new faces but are starting to figure things out.
Sophomore Ethan Graves was on the team as a freshman, but didn’t see a lot of varsity action.
Sophomores Bryton Tornblom and Brayden Weicht did not bowl last season. Also new to the team are freshmen Charles Baldwin and Triton Fiechter. Fiechter is a member of Eastside’s highly successful football team and hasn’t been able to compete.
For most of last season, the Blazer girls competed with either two or three bowlers, but have four players this year.
Senior Autumn Collins is a four-year bowler, coming up from the youth program.
Also on the team are Destiny Cuenca, Zoey Curcio and Katie Graves.
DePew said the Northeast Bowling Conference is wide-open, with any of the five boys teams capable of being on top by season’s end.
“It’s been DeKalb and Eastside for the boys and DeKalb for the girls for several years,” he said. “From what I’ve seen through four weeks, anybody can win on any night in our conference. It’s a pretty even playing field.”
Through four weeks, the Blazer boys and girls teams are each 2-2.
While there are five boys teams, there are just four girls teams, meaning two boys teams and one girls team will advance from sectional play.
With just four bowlers, DePew said it will be difficult for the girls to advance beyond sectional play. Over the remainder of the season, he expects the boys will at least qualify for the regional meet.
“The state finals are in Fort Wayne again this year,” he said. “It would be pretty cool if we could make it back there. We’ve got a ways to go, but it’s still out there.”
The regular season began in October and wraps up Dec. 13. The conference meet is Dec. 20 at Angola, with the team sectional at Butler Bowl Jan. 3. The individual sectional takes place Sunday, Jan. 9 at Auburn Bowl.
