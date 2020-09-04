Twenty-three would-be pickleball players turned out Wednesday and Thursday for the Kendallville Parks Department’s pickleball clinic held on the newly resurfaced and refurbished tennis courts at Bxler Lake Park-West. Pickleball athletes from Fort Wayne also joined their Kendallville friends to show the rookies how to play the game. Instructor Al Huth demonstrates how to hold the paddle, which is similar in shape to a table tennis paddle, but larger. He also explains to the class the difference in two types of pickleballs. Vickie Inniger also served as an instructor.
Pickleball clinic attracts new players
- By Sheryl Prentice sprentice@kpcmedia.com
