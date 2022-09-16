ANGOLA — On paper, the Trine University football team looks to be humming along at 2-0 as it enters today’s Week 3 matchup at Franklin College.
In reality, Trine head coach Troy Abbs finds much for his team to improve on.
The Thunder are coming off a 24-23 win over Rose-Hulman last week that saw Trine fall behind 23-3 in the first half. The Thunder rallied with 21 unanswered points in the second half to win the non-conference affair and stay undefeated on the young 2022 season.
“We didn’t react well to the first-half adversity,” Abbs said.
Trine had a good week of practice, Abbs said.
In Franklin, the Thunder will see a team that is scuffling so far in 2022, off to an 0-2 start.
The Grizzlies opened the season Sept. 3 with a 35-31 loss to Olivet in a shootout on the road, with sophomore quarterback Kai Ross throwing for a career-high 373 yards.
They followed that up with a 49-16 loss on the road at Aurora (Ill.) last week. So this week’s game against the Thunder will be the Griz’s home opener.
Abbs said Faught Stadium, where the Grizzlies play, is a tough environment. “Franklin is one of the blueblood programs in the state of Indiana,” Abbs said. “Their fans are engaged, they’re tailgating. They show up early, they show up in force, and they give Franklin a real home-field advantage.”
Abbs said Franklin has a good young dual-threat quarterback in Ross, a big line, and speedy, talented receivers, including Angola senior Jarrett Gibson (15 receptions, 148 yards, 1 touchdown). Gibson is a two-time All-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference First Team selection at receiver and made the all-conference First Team as a return specialist for the first time last year.
“They’re one of the top offenses in the area,” Abbs said.
The Grizzlies are 43rd in passing offense out of 232 NCAA Division III teams. “They’re a good football team,” Abbs said. “They’ve got speed, and good size up front to go with a good quarterback.”
Defensively, Abbs said Franklin has “extremely active” linebackers and big defensive linemen.
Keys for the Thunder this week are actually pretty simple, Abbs said.
“We have to do our job,” Abbs said. “Last week, we didn’t execute on offense or defense. Our kicking game kind of had to save us.”
As the Thunder head to Franklin, they do so with the quarterback competition in the rear-view mirror.
Abbs said senior Alex Price has been named the starter over fellow senior Brett Kaylor.
Abbs said Kaylor will be the primary backup, with sophomore Cole Alexander available for short-yardage situations.
Kickoff in Franklin is set for 1:30 p.m.
Thunder Bolts
Today’s game will be Salute to Service Day at Franklin as the Grizzlies play their final nonconference contest of 2022 before starting HCAC play next week on the road at Bluffton (Ohio)… This will be the seventh meeting on the gridiron between Franklin and Trine. The Grizzlies lead the series 5-1… Kyran Pearson had 110 return yards for Trine last week against Rose-Hulman… Braden Moore averaged 55.4 yards on five kickoffs last week.
