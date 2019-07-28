25 years ago
• Computer Camp is being held in Kendallville this week for fourth-graders in the East Noble School Corp. Computers are going home with students this week as the second year for the Buddy Program gets underway. Buddy is a state and locally backed program aimed at infusing technology into the school curriculum. All fourth- and fifth-graders in the East Noble School Corp. will have computers in their homes and in the classroom.
