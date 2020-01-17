AUBURN — New home construction reached a record high in DeKalb County in 2019, according to the DeKalb County Department of Development Services.
The county saw 79 new homes built for a record value of $23.2 million, shattering the previous high of $16.4 million in 2018.
The total includes all construction outside the city limits of Auburn, except for some rural areas under city jurisdiction such as Bear Creek Estates, Fawn Creek Estates and Heron Lake.
New homes in the county’s report carry an average value of $294,000 apiece.
They include 48 homes in rural areas valued at $17.9 million — a higher average of $373,000.
The total also includes 22 homes in Garrett for $3.6 million, five in Butler for $874,000, three in Waterloo for $547,000 and one in Ashley for $250,000.
Most of the new rural homes are south of Auburn and Garrett, said county zoning administrator Chris Gaumer.
“A lot of buyers are very, very attracted to DeKalb County,” said Jamie Lancia, president and owner of Lancia Homes in Fort Wayne, a 45-year-old company that is one of DeKalb County’s leading home builders.
“It is a very short drive into Fort Wayne,” where most of the company’s new home buyers work, Lancia said.
“Land is affordable and there’s a lot of opportunities for home buyers,” Lancia said. “People want the easy, close proximity to I-69.”
“People have a lot of confidence in our markets. A lot of people are working, and interest rates are still historically low,” said Lonnie Norris, vice president of sales for Granite Ridge Builders of Fort Wayne. “Our affordability index in northeast Indiana is still very good.”
Granite Ridge is building homes within a 50-mile radius of Fort Wayne and a 40-mile radius of its Goshen office. Norris said the housing market is strong throughout its territory.
In Garrett, Lancia said, his company built homes in the Countryside Estates development, which now is sold out, and has begun building in Heritage Estates.
Lancia also is building in Auburn locations that will be included in an upcoming report from the city’s Department of Building, Planning and Development.
“The range we’re seeing is between about $250,000 and $350,000” for new home prices, Lancia said. That will purchase “a really nice, large two-story, typically a full basement and a three-car garage,” Lancia said. “Very seldom do we build a home without a three-car garage today.”
“The new normal is $300,000, including a lot,” Norris said. However, he added, “We still build a lot in the affordable range, in that $200,000 to $250,000 range that qualifies for special financing,” with no down payment and monthly mortgage payments based on income. In that category, he said, “You’ve got a brand-new home that literally is less than rent.”
New homes are averaging 2,000 to 2,400 square feet, Lancia said, and more buyers are preferring master bedrooms on the first floor, with some increase in a trend toward one-story floor plans.
Overall last year, DeKalb County reported 515 construction projects of all types, valued at $50.2 million. That compares to 521 projects worth $45.9 million in 2018.
New homes made up the largest category of projects by value for 2019.
Last year also saw construction on five new industrial buildings valued at $9.85 million. The total includes $7.2 million for the Brightmark Energy factory in Ashley, which lies on the Steuben County side of the county line. However, DeKalb County handles all construction permits for Ashley on both sides of the county line.
Other leading categories for DeKalb County construction in 2019:
• 58 accessory buildings valued at $3.27 million;
• four industrial additions for $2.3 million;
• 117 electrical projects worth $1.9 mlllion;
• 58 roofing projects for $1.79 million;
• five commercial buildings with a value of $1.1 million;
• 23 residential additions valued at $946,900;
• 27 residential remodeling projects valued at $839,950;
• five modular homes for $830,000;
• 19 garages with a value of $744,000; and
• six pools for $389,000.
