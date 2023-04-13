Two people arrested by police on Wednesday
ANGOLA — The following people were booked into the Steuben County Jail after their arrests by police officers on Wednesday. Formal charges are filed in court by the Steuben County Prosecutor’s Office.
• Clayton E. Cobb, 23, of the 1100 block of West S.R. 120, Fremont, arrested in the 200 block of South Martha Street on a warrant alleging felony probation violation.
• Dustin S. Davis, 40, of the 600 block of East. S.R. 120, Howe, arrested in the 7400 block of South Enterprise Drive, Hamilton, on a misdemeanor fugitive warrant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.