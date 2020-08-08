College Hockey NCHA to play conference games in 2021
DULUTH, Minn. — The Northern Collegiate Hockey Association, which includes the Trine University NCAA Division III men’s and women’s hockey teams, announced on Friday that it will be moving conference games to the 2021 calendar year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
The decision was made by conference athletic directors based on guidance from national, state and local health officials, as well as NCAA recommendations and campus institutional policies.
The NCHA member institutions remain focused on providing meaningful experiences for their student-athletes this coming fall. That would include opportunities for practice, small group training, skill development, strength and conditioning, and leadership programming.
Playing non-conference games in the fall of 2020 semester remains at the discretions of each of the NCHA institutions and will not be governed by the conference.
