American Red Cross
484-9336
The American Red Cross prevents and alleviates human suffering in the face of emergencies by mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of donors. Assistance is provided to all in need because of a disaster. Blood services are provided through voluntary donations to meet requirements for whole blood and its components wherever the need exists. The program functions through a network of fixed centers and mobile collection sites. It also provides educational programs related to health and safety and disaster assistance.
Arc Opportunities of LaGrange County
0235 W. C.R. 300N, Howe
463-2653
Arc Opportunities of LaGrange County is a nonprofit organization that serves all developmentally disabled clients residing in LaGrange County at no cost. It provides all transportation to and from the program. The clients served include homebounders and adults who range in age from teenagers through 70 years of age and older. It offers employment for those with disabilities such as sheltered workshops and community-based sheltered employment.
Ark Animal Rescue and Adoption
0530 E. C.R. 300S, LaGrange
463-4142
LaGrange County’s animal shelter.
Ark Paws and Claws
309 Defiance St., Howe
562-2100
M-F 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Sat 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Ark Paws and Claws Used Bookstore raises money for the Ark Animal Sanctuary, the LaGrange County animal shelter. The bookstore has thousands of fiction and nonfiction books, puzzles, CDs, VHS tapes, audio books, etc. Ark also operates a book booth at the Shipshewana Flea Market.
Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County
413 S. Railroad St., LaGrange
463-7974
M & Th 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Clothes and Food Basket of LaGrange County is a nonprofit organization that offers emergency assistance of food and clothing to eligible residents of LaGrange County. It is run entirely by volunteers and is operated and maintained by donations.
Brightpoint
109 E. Central Ave., Suite 4, LaGrange
Main Office: 423-3546 or (800) 589-3506
Brightpoint is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to removing the causes and conditions of poverty in northeast Indiana. Brightpoint uses state, federal, local and private resources to improve the quality of life for low-income citizens. Brightpoint offers assistance with child care costs, education, family development, food, housing and utilities at no cost to clients.
Compassion Pregnancy Center
830 N. Detroit St., LaGrange
Tu-Th 10 a.m.-4 p.m., W 1-7 p.m.
463-7377
Compassion Pregnancy Center provides free and confidential services to women of all ages in LaGrange and Steuben counties. It provides pregnancy tests with consultations, abstinence support, prenatal classes and courses, adoption referrals and community referrals and resources. For immediate assistance, call the national hotline at (800) 395-4357.
Elijah Haven Crisis Intervention Center Inc.
201 S. Detroit St., LaGrange
463-8700
Elijah Haven is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing services for all people who have been affected by domestic violence and to advocate violence-free living. It offers a 24-hour crisis line, emergency safe shelter, crisis counseling, emergency transportation and domestic violence education. Safe Haven’s emergency crisis line in LaGrange County is (866) 463-3400.
First Steps
700 E. Beardsley Ave., # 14A, Elkhart
Northeast Indiana Central Office: (866) 725-2398
First Steps is a family-centered, coordinated system that serves children from birth to age 3 who have disabilities and/or who are developmentally vulnerable. It supports families by connecting them with a variety of services and professionals.
Fremont Community School Head Start LaGrange Center
495-4775
A federally funded program for preschoolers ages 3 1/2 to 5, it serves LaGrange families through the Fremont Community Schools division. The program director is Susan Swager.
LaGrange County Council on Aging
410 E. Central Ave., LaGrange
463-4161
The LaGrange County Council on Aging is a nonprofit organization that provides services and resources to improve the quality of life for the senior citizens of LaGrange County. The agency provides a number of services designed to assist in keeping individuals independent. It is the home of LaGrange County public transportation. For more information, contact Cheri Perkins, director.
LaGrange County Department of Child Services
122 N. Detroit St., LaGrange
463-3451
Office hours: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
It provides child welfare assistance to residents in LaGrange County through adoptions, child protective services, foster homes and day care licensing. For more information, contact Kate Stephenson, director.
LaGrange County Division of Family Resources
826 N. Detroit St., LaGrange
(800) 403-0864
The LaGrange County Division of Family Resources is a county office of the state social service agency that provides temporary public assistance to needy families through food stamps, HIP, Medicaid, TANF and Hoosier Healthwise insurance. Assistance with employment services also is available.
LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity
205 E. Wayne St., LaGrange
463-8519
The mission of LaGrange County Habitat for Humanity is “building houses in partnership with God’s people in need.” Three types of partnerships are offered for families in LaGrange County: building new homes, remodeling previously owned homes and maintenance for existing homes. Families who wish to qualify must fulfill three requirements: show housing need, meet income guidelines and be willing to participate by providing “sweat-equity” hours with the organization.
LaGrange County Health Department
304 N. Townline Road, LaGrange
499-4182
M-F 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
The LaGrange County Health Department was formed to protect, promote, maintain and improve the health and quality of life for LaGrange County citizens and visitors through a responsive, well-managed and organized community effort. A board of directors oversees the activities of the department, based at. LaGrange County Health Officer Dr. Tony Pechin, M.D., may be reached at 768-7295. The LaGrange County Health Department employees offer a wide range of public health services through partnerships with the county, state and federal agencies. The department’s programs and services include health surveillance, health protection programs, preventive services and public records. The office is staffed by Dr. Alfredo Garcia, Ph.D., administrator and septic inspector; Jarod Nisley, food inspector; Kelly Bills, office manager, vital records and registrar; Deb Grossman and Joie Freeze, public health nurse; Michelle Tennant, assistant nurse and WIC coordinator; Shantell Gyovai, assistant nurse; and LouAnn Sherck, data entry coordinator.
Life Care Center of LaGrange
770 N. C.R. 075E, LaGrange
463-7445
Life Care Center of LaGrange provides a number of assisted living, skilled care services for its clients, the citizens of LaGrange County. The facility is on old S.R. 9, across from Lakeland High School. For more information visit lifecarecenteroflagrange.com.
Miller’s Merry Manor
787 N. Detroit St., LaGrange
463-2172
millersmerrymanor.com/locations/lagrange
Miller’s Merry Manor provides 24-hour assisted living, skilled care for citizens of LaGrange County. It provides a number of inpatient and outpatient care options.
Northeastern Center
2155 IN-9, LaGrange
463-7144
The Northeastern Center is a private, nonprofit mental health office that serves all residents of LaGrange County and other surrounding counties. Its mission is to promote good health by providing education, consultation and participatory planning for the betterment of the community. It offers a number of programs in counseling for both inpatients and outpatients by psychiatrists, social workers and mental health workers. Fees for services depend on the type and length of services and the academic degree of the person providing the services.
Parkview LaGrange County Emergency Medical Services
207 N. Townline Road, LaGrange
463-9000
EMS services in LaGrange County are provided through a partnership between Parkview LaGrange Hospital and LaGrange County. With ambulance stations in the city of LaGrange and in Shipshewana, LaGrange County residents have quick access to emergency medical services 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Call 911 for emergency medical assistance. Community Health Improvement Parkview LaGrange also offers a robust program of free and low-cost community health and wellness programs throughout the year. Programs include financial assistance, Community Health Improvement initiatives, primary health care and access, health screening and prevention, and disease management.
Tobacco-Free Northeast Indiana
800-QUIT-NOW
The mission of Tobacco-Free Northeast Indiana is to reduce tobacco use in LaGrange and Steuben counties through education, prevention and cessation. The organization also works in conjunction with the Indiana Tobacco Quitline, a free phone-based counseling service that helps Indiana smokers quit. For more information, contact Debbie Pontecorvo, regional program coordinator, at tobaccofreelgrstb@outlook.com.
Women, Infants and Children (WIC)
304 N. Townline Road, Suite 1, LaGrange
499-4182
Women, Infants and Children (WIC) is a supplementary food and education program directed to improve the health and nutrition of women and children.
