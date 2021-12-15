You may not have gone a-wassailing, but you’ve almost certainly heard some sleigh bells jing-jing-jingling, either in real life or sung ad nauseum (almost) during the holiday season.
As it turns out, carols have been around almost as long as Christmas itself.
A hymnal history
The first recorded carol dates to around the year 100 with the “Angels Hymn.” It was around then, ClassicFM says, that Christian hymns started to take over for traditional pagan songs sung at the winter solstice. Over time, more Nativity-themed songs emerged, and the Middle Ages brought us “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen” and other songs. Many of the songs we know today and the practice of singing them in public places comes from the 19th century.
Carols we have heard forever, or at least since the 1800s
The 19th century is when Christmas started to look — and sound — more familiar to modern eyes and ears. Mendelssohn wrote “Hark! The Herald Angels Sing” in 1840, not too long after Frank Xavier Gruber and Joseph Mohr composed “Silent Night.”
During this time, a group of carolers was called a wait, and the singers would perform in public spaces for passers-by, who would reward them with food and drink for a job well done. This tradition, eventually known as wassailing (now know where that came from), evolved into the groups going door to door to sing carols. As the groups would go around, they would demand free drink and food from residents, and eventually, the caroling would devolve into sort of a drunken shouting match.
But why do they all sound kind of the same?
It’s not your imagination. Christmas carols are almost universally recognizable as Christmas carols, no matter what subject they tackle or what language they are sung in. That’s because many of our carols are based on medieval chord patterns that give them a unique sound, J.W. Pepper says.
Minor chords or diminished chords are sprinkled throughout most Christmas songs in a way that give them a distinct feel and immediately identifies them as Christmassy, music experts say.
