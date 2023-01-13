If you are a regular reader of my articles, you have discovered that I have had a rough start to the year.
Where do we turn in rough spots? I am working on getting through this rough spot by focusing on gratitude. I recently pulled out a gratitude journal a friend gave me a while back. The first few pages have been a blessing on this journey of healing from the trauma of the first few weeks of the New Year.
Psalm 107: 1 O give thanks unto the LORD, for he is good; for his mercy endureth forever.
What a great verse to center me and remind me that there is more than the bad days to focus upon. The first few pages of questions are as follows:
List people I am grateful for.
Top 10 memorable events in my life that I am grateful for.
People I have made a difference to and am grateful for having had the opportunity.
Top 10 places I have visited and am grateful for.
People I am grateful for.
Top 10 teachable moments from my past that I am grateful now for.
These are all on the first two pages of the gratitude journal.
Let’s look at a few of these to help us begin the year with gratitude. I am grateful for my savior. I am amazed knowing how I would mess up, screw up, and fail to get to the point that my savior died for me and all of us who do the same. I am grateful for my husband, Bill. He is the calm to my storm at times. I am grateful for our children and spouses or significant others. Who are you grateful for?
Memorable moments I am thankful for would fill pages as I stop and think about each one. Here are a few dear to me that come to mind—the births of my daughters and getting to hold them after they were born. The birth of our first grandchild, landing in North Carolina and having our son hand him to me for the first time. The days two of our children got married have moments etched in my mind. Gus walking me down the aisle to my seat at both events. Moments of youth who have become adults walking up aisles to their mates with me standing there waiting to officiate. Those memories are beautiful and a gift from God. He brings to my mind as I sit here today, smiling at each one. What are your moments?
There are many places that I have visited that have made an impression on my heart. I have been to Israel twice. I hope to go again to help me be better at helping us to see what the world was like and where Jesus was walking daily. I have been to Savannah and beautiful Sanibel before the recent hurricane. My memories, though, aren’t just about the beautiful places but the people I have been to those places with.
This year sure has started rough for the Zimmermans but looking over an entire year; you see how beautiful something is in its entirety, even with rough spots or valleys.
Let’s live out 1 Chronicles 16:8 Give thanks unto the Lord, call upon his name, make known his deeds among the people.
And if you could, would you pray for things to turn around for us?
