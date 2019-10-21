Northrop nearly had the upset of the season Friday against Bishop Dwenger, holding the Saints to a scoreless first half before falling 9-7 by a fourth-quarter Dwenger field goal.
The Bruins were the first ones on the board Friday thanks to a 19-yard touchdown by receiver Adrian Sewell who connected with senior quarterback Isaa Tchari. Dwenger’s touchdown came with 8:24 left in the third quarter on a 2-yard carry by Patrick Finley, and the PAT was blocked by Northrop’s Te’Noah Ridley.
The Saints’ Joe Bulanda hit the game-winning field goal from 30 yards out with 7:07 left to play. The Bruins had a 38-yard field goal attempt in the first quarter that sailed to the left of the uprights.
Tchari completed six of 14 passes for 84 yards and an interception, while Lytle connected on eight of 17 passes for 110 yards for the Saints.
Qualen Pettus led Northrop’s receiver corps with 44 yards on a 2-of-6 performance. Damarius Cowen rushed 12 times for 55 yards.
Davohn Godsey recorded a team-high seven tackles for the Bruins, and Jaylyn Starks had one tackle for a loss of yards.
The Bruins will travel to Goshen to take on the RedHawks in the sectional semifinals. If Northrop wins that game, it could face the Saints in the championship game. Dwenger will play North Side in the semifinals next week.
