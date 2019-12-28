Past 10 years of Volleyball Preps and Coaches of the Year (P = Prep, C = Coach)
2018 P: Madison Schermerhorn, West Noble, and Gabriela McHugh, Angola C: Lydia Gard, Garrett
2017 P: Madison Schermerhorn, West Noble, and Lilly Kruse, Lakewood Park Christian C: Lloy Ball, Angola
2016 P: Kaylie Warble, West Noble C: Kaija Kauffman, West Noble
2015 P: Taylor Smith, Garrett C: Heidi Brohm, Westview
2014 P: Taylor Smith, Garrett C: Laura Scott, Central Noble
2013 P: Taylor Smith, Garrett C: Heidi Brohm, Westview
2012 P: Riley Shultz, Prairie Heights C: Heidi Brohm, Westview
2011 P: Jordan Knott, Garrett C: Nicki Ramey, East Noble
2010 P: Aubree Heller, Prairie Heights C: Sallie Richardson, Garrett
2009 P: Samantha Parrish, Angola C: Jon Metzel, Central Noble
