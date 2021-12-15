Nothing’s better on a freezing day than a nice, warm mug of something sweet. And even better if it has a kick.
Here are a few toasty recipes guaranteed to bring the holiday cheer to your party.
Hot Toddy with charred oranges
1 1/2 cup bourbon
3/4 cup honey
1 cup fresh lemon juice
3 thyme sprigs
2 cinnamon sticks
3 star anise
4 small oranges, cut in half
Directions
1. Combine the bourbon, honey, lemon juice, spices and two cups of water in a medium saucepan. Cook over medium-low heat until just warm, 10-15 minutes.
2. Grill or broil orange halves until charred, 1-2 minutes. Serve the drinks and top with charred oranges.
Mulled Wine
750 milliliters merlot
2 cups pomegranate juice
2 cups apple cider
1/2 cup orange juice
2 cinnamon sticks
3 star anise
2 slices of orange
10-12 whole cloves
Directions
1. In a large saucepan, pour in wine, juice, apple cider and orange juice. Add the cinnamon sticks and star anise.
2. Pull whole cloves through the slices of orange and add to the pot. Bring to a boil and simmer for 45 minutes. Serve warm.
Salted Caramel Hot Chocolate
2 cups milk chocolate chips
1/2 cup caramels, unwrapped
4 cups milk
2 cups heavy cream
1 teaspoon vanilla
1/2 teaspoon fine sea salt
Directions
1. Add all the ingredients except the sea salt to a slow cooker. Cook on low for two hours. Stir until the ingredients melt completely. Add the sea salt and stir, then serve.
Boozy Chai Latte
2 cups water
4 spiced chai black tea bags
2 strips orange peel
10 whole cloves
2 cinnamon sticks
10 whole black peppercorns
1/2 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1/2 teaspoon cardamom pods, smashed
3 tablespoons light brown sugar, packed
2 cups milk
4 ounces spiced rum
1-1/2 ounces Cointreau
Directions
1. Combine the water, tea bags, orange peel, spices and brown sugar in a saucepan. Bring to a rolling boil and turn off the heat. Allow the mixture to steep for 10 minutes.
2. Strain the mixture through a sieve, pressing on the tea bags. Discard the solids.
3. Add the milk and warm until simmering. Add the rum and Cointreau and froth with an immersion blender. Serve warm.
