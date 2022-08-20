When you talk about the best prep volleyball teams in northeast Indiana, the Angola Hornets are definitely in the conversation.
In his sixth year guiding the Hornets, Lloy Ball has the Angola program humming along at elite status.
Last season, Angola blew through its Class 3A Angola Sectional, dispatching Bishop Luers, 3-0 in the opening round; besting Woodlan, 3-0 in the semis; and avenged an earlier loss to Concordia, to beat the Cadets in the sectional finals.
From there it was on to the Class 3A Norwell Regional, where the ride ended with a 3-1 semifinal loss to Bellmont.
Ball and his girls are hoping the ride lasts longer in 2022.
“We have a number of talented young ladies,” Ball said. “It’s a matter of putting it all together.”
So far in 2022, the Hornets are off to a 3-0 start, with 3-0 wins over Columbia City, Bishop Dwenger and East Noble. The win over the Saints was earmarked on the Hornet schedule as a key early test, Ball said.
An experienced group of seven seniors anchors Angola in 2022. Key players for the Hornets include senior libero Paige Franz, who is committed to play at Bethel University; senior outside hitter Brea Harris, who is headed to Grace College; junior outside hitter Mya Ball, the coach’s daughter, who is headed to the University of Central Florida; and junior middle hitter Morgan Gaerte, who committed to Notre Dame.
Central Noble
Coach: Brittani Bodey, first season
Bodey has some work to do to build the Cougars. Central Noble has already matched its 2021 win total of two matches, with wins over Lakewood Park and Bremen.
Leading Cougars include senior Kyndal Pease and juniors Kelsee Lutz, and Lydia Replogle.
Churubusco
Coach: Mel Bloom, third season
The Eagles beat Garrett last week for the first time since 2017. They’re led by 6-2 junior middle hitter Ella Boersema, junior Sydnee Przmielewski and sophomore defensive specialist Bridget Timbrook. The presence of Boersema should help the Eagles be a leading team in the NECC as well as a Class 2A sectional contender.
DeKalb
Coach: Melissa Pfost, sixth season
Momentum is rising for the Barons, who went 17-12, placed third in the Northeast 8 Conference and won a sectional match last season. Pfost was named KPC Media Group Coach of the Year.
DeKalb graduated three starters from that team, but return six letterwinners, including three starters, setter Lillie Cserep, outside hitter Paige Langschwager and opposite side hitter Brooklyn Barkhaus. Senior defensive specialist Juli Plummer brings a calming presence to the back row.
“We’re hoping to continue our momentum from 2021 and stay in the top of the NE8,” Pfost said.
East Noble
Coach: Katie Probst, third season
There’s much room for improvement for the Knights in 2022. They were 1-21 last season.
The Knights return six letterwinners from that team. Key players back include junior libero Kinsey Cole, junior middle hitter Payton Quake, sophomore Taylor Eggering and senior Ellie Rouch.
Key newcomers for East Noble include sophomore outside hitter Mak Kolvoord; junior middle hitter Lexie Lalone; defensive specialist Jalyn Thompson; and freshman outside hitter Taryn Haines.
Probst said she and her team are excited for the 2022 season.
“This younger group of girls has put in a tremendous amount of work this off season and they are ready to compete,” Probst said. “They’re looking forward to coming together as a team and making improvements from last year.”
Eastside
Coach: Kent Mitchell, fourth season
The Blazers are coming off an 11-17 record a year ago, the most wins since 2014. They lost their kill leader, primary setter and some of their top servers to graduation.
Mataya Bireley led the team with 128 kills, was second on the team with 35 aces and ranked fourth in digs with 173.
Skyelar Kessler ran the offense with 267 assists to go with a team-best 52 aces and 183 digs. Josie Richman tied for fourth on the team with 25 aces.
The cupboard is far from bare, however.
Seniors Jasmine Dircksen, Allison Hoffelder and Eleanor Neumann were important contributors and are ready to take on key roles.
Dircksen led the team with 217 digs and added 14 aces. Hoffelder shared setting duties, recording 171 assists and contributed 87 kills. Neumann was second on the team in kills (119) and digs (192) and third in aces (27).
In addition to the seniors, the varsity roster features six juniors: Aly Baker, Kailyn Ballentine, Joanie Kimpel, Leah Ranger, Mataya Redinger and Haley Wies.
Freshman Adelaide Elden and Kimpel will help out with setting duties, with Elden and Hoffelder also playing as right-side hitters. Neumann, Baker and freshman Addison Moughler are listed as outside hitters.
Fremont
Coach: Sarah Kirkingburg, first season
The Eagles still have a young core, but will attempt to crack the top half of the NECC. Fremont was 8-17 (4-7 NECC) in 2021.
Leading returning players for Fremont in 2022 include junior middle hitter Paige Baker, junior libero Andrea Barry and sophomore Claire Foulk.
A newcomer who will take on a significant varsity role will be sophomore Addy Parr.
Garrett
Coach: Taylor Smith, second season
The Railroaders were 22-10 overall in 2021 (7-3 NECC, good for fourth place). They won the Garrett Invitational and lost to Woodlan, 3-0 in the opening round of the Class 3A Angola Sectional.
Garrett returns four letterwinners from the 2021 squad. Key returners include senior outside hitter Kinleigh Smith; junior opposite side hitter and setter Kyana Martinez, who earned All-NECC honorable mention last year; junior middle blocker Kelsey Bergman; and sophomore libero Kennedy Hutton.
Junior opposite side hitter and setter Rebecca Yarian is a key newcomer for the Railroaders.
Garrett lost two-year captain Morgan Ostrowski to graduation.: She was an All-State selection who is now playing NCAA Division I volleyball at IUPUI. The Railroaders also lost captain and All-NECC honoree Taylor Gerke.
“After graduating a large senior class last year, we have many players in new roles this season,” Smith said. “We are looking for these players to step up and to be able to produce points for us.”
Hamilton
Coach: Emma Lucas, second season.
The Marines return 11 letterwinners from last year’s team.
Key returners for the Marines include senior middle blocker Ryleegh Freed; senior setter Krysta Mullin; and junior middle blocker/outside hitter Maddi Dager. Freshman outside hitter/defensive specialist TeigAnn Freed is a key newcomer.
Lakeland
Coach: Stephanie Dunkel, second season
The Lakers were 9-19 overall last year, including 6-5 in the NECC, and fell to eventual champion NorthWood in the opening round of the Class 3A Lakeland Sectional.
Lakeland returns six letterwinners from 2021. Key returners include senior outside hitter Peyton Hartsough; senior setter Justice Haston; senior middle hitter Lauren Lell; senior middle hitter Faith Riehl; junior outside hitter Kaitlyn Keck and sophomore libero Adelyn Dininny.
Key newcomers include junior setter Clara Rasler, sophomore middle hitter Cara Schackow; and sophomore defensive specialist Sarah Smart.
Kelsie Bowling and Lilly Schackow were among the key losses from last season’s squad.
“We’re looking to grow the program more this year,” Dunkel said. “Our upperclassmen have been great leaders. We hope to work toward a winning season.”
Lakewood Park
Coach: Savannah Dize, second season
The Panthers had some major graduation losses from a 20-8 team that was a Class 1A sectional runner-up, including all-around standout Haley Kruse.
Senior setter Lauren Korte and junior middle hitter Ellie Golm will lead the Panthers this season.
Prairie Heights
Coach: Brittany Eash, first season
Eash, a former Panther spiker, replaces longtime coach Tina Sailor and inherits a young team hit hard by graduation. However, Prairie Heights is a volleyball community and girls who aren’t currently household names should emerge during the upcoming season.
After going 24-8 and losing to Fairfield in a Class 2A sectional final for the third straight season, the Panthers have gotten off to a 2-0 start (1-0 NECC) prior to playing in the LaPorte Invitational on Saturday.
Leading Panther players include senior middle hitter Trevyn Terry, senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Sage Walworth, junior setter Jaelynn Graber, junior defensive specialist Adilyn Smith and sophomore Emma Allen.
Westview
Coach: Heidi Brohm, sixth season
The Warriors were 9-21 in 2021 (4-6 NECC), and advanced to the semifinals of the Class 2A Central Noble Sectional before bowing out with a 3-0 loss to eventual champion Fairfield.
Key returning players for Westview in 2022 include senior Lucy Rensberger and sophomore Kylie Yoder. Irely Sherman is a key newcomer.
“We’re looking forward to having a team of veterans who are hungry to leave their mark,” said Brohm, who last coached the Warriors from 2009-15.
West Noble
Coach: Kaity Logan, third season
The Chargers were 8-23 and Class 3A Lakeland Sectional runners-up in 2021, falling to NorthWood, 3-0 in the finals after dispatching Tippecanoe Valley and Jimtown.
Molly Jones, Emily Thompson and Jada Nelson are key returning players for the Chargers in 2022. Key newcomers include Elanor Parks and Alexis Deel.
“Looking forward to having a lot of new faces on the varsity team with some sophomore newcomers getting some significant playing time,” Logan said. “We have some key experience coming back in our junior and senior class that will have to step up and lead this season. We faced a lot of injury and COVID-19 issues last season. This year will definitely force some of my girls out of their comfort zone and I am very excited to see where they take us!”
