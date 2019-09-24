Soccer
AHS boys topple Lakers
LAGRANGE — The Angola boys soccer team defeated Lakeland Tuesday, 2-1.
The win pushes the Hornets (5-7, 4-3 NECC) to above .500 in conference play for the first time this season.
Tennis
Hornets defeat Lakeland in finale
LAGRANGE — The Angola tennis team defeated Lakeland, 4-1, Tuesday in the final match of the regular season.
The win was No. 99 for coach Scott Hottell.
Volleyball
Angola handles Fremont
ANGOLA — The Angola vollayball team defeated Fremont Tuesday in three sets, 25-8, 25-15, 25-8.
The Hornets improved to 13-1 overall this season with the win.
For the Eagles, Emily Behrman posted a team highs of 10 kills, 12 digs and two blocks in the loss, with Eva Foulk adding 13 assists.
College Golf Trine women fifth in MIAA jamboree
ADRIAN, Mich. — Freshman Maire Sullivan recorded a top-15 finish to help lead the Trine University women’s golf team to a fifth place overall finish at the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Jamboree on Tuesday.
The Thunder finished with an overall team score of 355. St. Mary’s College won the event with a team total of 326 with Olivet (330) coming in second.
Sullivan finished the single-round tournament with a score of 87, which tied for 15th overall among the field. Senior Mackenna Kelly posted a top-20 score of 88 and finished second on the team.
College Soccer Thunder women get win
ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s soccer team earned a win over visiting Manchester University Tuesday, 1-0.
Junior Alyssa Siracuse scored the game’s only goal in the second half, the 52nd minute, to give the Thunder the win.
