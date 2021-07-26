FORT WAYNE — The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost both games over the weekend to the Dayton Dragons at Parkview Field, 5-3 on Sunday afternoon and 4-3 on Saturday night.
On Sunday, Victor Ruiz had two doubles and three runs batted in for the Dragons, a Cincinnati Reds affiliate. He had a two-run double in Dayton’s three-run first inning.
Carson Spiers (3-1) went five innings in his start to get the win for the Dragons. He allowed an earned runs and three hits and struck out eight.
Zack Mathis hit a two-run homer in the seventh inning in his Class High-A debut for the TinCaps (33-39). Kelvin Alarcon had two hits.
On Saturday, the Dragons scored three runs in the seventh inning to break a 1-1 tie. That included a two-run single by Francisco Urbaez.
Four Dragon pitchers held Fort Wayne to four hits and had 16 strikeouts to overcome giving up eight walks. John Ghyzel got the win in relief.
Reinaldo Ilarraza had three stolen bases, two walks and a double for the TinCaps.
Fort Wayne starts a six-game series at Lansing today at 7:05 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.