WHITLEY COUNTY — The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Whitley County Jail:
Grant Greene, 30, of Columbia City, was arrested April 18, charged with operating while intoxicated, operating while intoxicated – controlled substance, reckless driving, criminal mischief, resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, criminal confinement, criminal recklessness, and two counts of possession of marijuana, hash oil or hash.
Christopher Marshall, 51, of Chicago, Ill., was arrested April 19, charged with dealing cocaine or narcotic and possession of cocaine.
Tom Boyd, 74, of Columbia City, was arrested April 19, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person, operating while intoxicated per se, and operating while never licensed.
Isaac Ingram, 21, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 19 on a hold for another agency.
Jacob Wall, 19, of Roanoke, was arrested April 20, charged with violation of suspended sentence.
Erik Egolf, 27, of Columbia City, was arrested April 21, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
Brandy Allen, 33, of Indiana, was arrested April 21, charged with possession of cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, hash oil or hash, possession of paraphernalia, theft and identity deception.
Isaiah Neer, 38, of Pierceton, was arrested April 22, charged with violation of home detention.
Robert Driver, 39, of Columbia City, was arrested April 23, charged with operating while intoxicated endangering a person.
Paige Magley, 33, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 23 on a bond revocation order.
Leandro Polez-Torres, 28, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 23 on a bond revocation order.
Dalton Hite, 23, of Larwill, was arrested April 23, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Daisy Garcia, 21, of Warsaw, was arrested April 23, charged with operating while intoxicated.
Kentrail Taylor, 25, of Fort Wayne, was arrested April 23, charged with identity deception.
Dequan Briggs, 25, of South Bend, was arrested April 24, charges unavailable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.