KENDALLVILLE — City residents threw out less junk during the September bulk pickup days than in April, but overall tossed more in 2021 than they did in 2020.
That being said, this year there were two cleanup dates compared to just one last year.
As part of its citywide trash contract with Noble County Disposal, this was the first year that Kendallville had twice-annual citywide cleanup days, when people can drop oversized items and excess junk at the curb and have it hauled away.
The city opted to pay out-of-pocket in 2019 to do a citywide cleanup date, the first that it had in more than a decade, then had another in fall 2020 before the new citywide hauling contract went into effect this year.
As part of that contract, which Noble County Disposal won for the next five year, Kendallville now gets two bulk pickup days per year.
In September, haulers picked up 23.56 tons of junk in neighborhoods north of the railroad track on Sept. 18, then grabbed another 53.71 tons from south of the tracks residents on Sept. 25.
The two weekends totaled 77.27 tons of items.
That's down about 32% from April, when city resident pitched 113.4 tons of stuff.
Each bulk pickup date has been a little smaller than the one that came before it, perhaps suggesting city residents are finally whittling down their excess.
In 2019, city residents pitched 167 tons of garbage in their first cleanup. That fell to 158.04 tons in September 2020, then 113.4 tons in April 2021 and 77.27 now.
Although the individual dates were lower, the 2021 total overall was larger than the previous two years, totaling 190.67 tons, an increase of about 21% year over year.
City engineer Scott Derby said despite the decrease in pickups this fall, it's unclear at this what's normal for Kendallville on an annual basis, especially since this is the first year the city had two pickup dates.
"From my perspective, I think it may still be a little early to get a proper gauge on what tonnage we should expect going forward. Why? Because, as you pointed out, the tonnage dropped significantly from April ’21 to Sept ’21. On the other hand, annual tonnage actually increased somewhat from ’20 to ’21. So, is the trendline moving up or down?"
The total cost for this year's bulk pickup was $25,258.17, which included $15,504 to pay for the hauling crew hours and trucks and $9,754.17 in disposal fees.
That cost is up compared to the 2020 cost of $16,050 for the single date, as well as a little higher than the 2019 cost, which was just shy of $20,000.
But, again, costs higher this year both because the city had two cleanup dates as well as higher disposal numbers.
The funding for the bulk pickups are now part of the city's annual trash contract, which is paid for by residents' $13.38 per month fee as part of their city utility bill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.