ANGOLA — The Steuben County 4-H Fair Association and Steuben County have amended their agreement to better clarify when the fair will take place.
The 25-year agreement, first approved in May 2018, has been changed to reflect possible fair dates. It was approved by the Steuben County Board of Commissioners on a 2-1 vote Monday, with Commissioner Ken Shelton voting no.
Starting in 2024, the Steuben County 4-H Fair will be held on the third week of June, a month in advance of when it has been held for decades.
The move was changed to better allow 4-H’ers and their families to compete locally then move on to the Indiana State Fair, which has been moved up in the calendar and conflicts with the local fair date.
“This year we actually overlap with the state fair,” Tami Mosier, Purdue Extenion Steuben County youth development educator, said in an April 17 meeting of. “We actually have a few families that will have to leave our fair early because of the overlap.”
The agreement between the Fair Association and the county was amended because its language had the fair starting the third Friday of July.
The language now reads that the fair occurs in either June or July. The language was kept vague in the event the fair has to be moved again, Mosier said.
Shelton objected to the county’s hands being tied for 25 years. The amendment didn’t reset the clock on the time period, just the possible dates for the fair.
“As I said the other day, I have serious concerns with that 25 years,” Shelton said. “I could see where that could be problematic.
He said the 25 years was only beneficial to one party, the Fair Association. The agreement between the Fair Association and Steuben County was originally signed more than two years before Shelton was elected to the Board of Commissioners.
He complained that tying up the fairgrounds and the Steuben County Event Center could end up costing the county potential revenue from facilities rentals.
Mosier said the Fair Association went for a 25-year agreement to protect investments it had made in providing for better Americans with Disabilities Act compliance.
Shelton countered that the county had made significant investments in the park that benefit the fair and 4-H.
This year’s fair will be held on July 21-27. Next year the fair will move to June 21-27, 2024.
The Steuben County Parks Department has told the 4-H Fair Board the facilities needed to accommodate the annual fair will be available when fair officials want to hold it next year.
