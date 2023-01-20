TODAY
PREP BASKETBALL
Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.
East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.
Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.
Boys, Leo at East Noble, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:15 p.m.
Girls, Prairie Heights at Fremont, Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube, 7:25 p.m.
NFL PLAYOFFS
AFC, Jacksonville at Kansas City, NBC, 4:30 p.m.
NFC, NY Giants at Philadelphia, NBC, 8 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Ohio State, Fox, 2 p.m.
Nebraska at Penn State, BTN, 2:15 p.m.
Miami at Duke, ESPN, noon
Mississippi at Arkansas, ESPN2, noon
UCF at South Florida, ESPNU, noon
Georgetown at Xavier, FS1, noon
Dayton at George Washington, USA, 12:30 p.m.
TCU at Kansas, CBS, 1 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Georgia, SECN, 1 p.m.
Navy at Army, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.
UCLA at Arizona, ABC, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Kentucky, ESPN, 2 p.m.
Texas Tech at Kansas State, ESPN2, 2 p.m.
Virginia at Wake Forest, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
DePaul at Providence, FS1, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Saint Louis, USA, 2:30 p.m.
Florida State at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 3 p.m.
Auburn at South Carolina, SECN, 3:30 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, CBSSN, 4 p.m.
Tennessee at LSU, ESPN, 4 p.m.
Baylor at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 4 p.m.
Colorado State at Wyoming, FS1 4 p.m.
North Carolina State at North Carolina, ACCN, 5 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno State, CBSSN, 6 p.m.
Texas at West Virginia, ESPN, 6 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Clemson, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Indiana State at Murray State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
Alabama at Missouri, SECN, 6 p.m.
BYU at San Francisco, CBSSN, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Tulsa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.
Washington at Utah, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.
Florida at Mississippi State, SECN, 8:30 p.m.
San Diego State at Air Force, CBSSN, 10 p.m.
USC at Arizona State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, FS1, 11 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Golf Channel, Orlando, Fla., noon
PGA American Express at La Quinta, Calif., Golf Channel 3 p.m.
PGA Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Golf Channel, 7 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Navy at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open, ESPN2, 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League Everton at West Ham, USA, 10 a.m.
French Cup, Ajaccio at Toulouse, FS2, 11:50 a.m.
Premier League, Newcastle at Crystal Palace, NBC, 12:30 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
UCLA at Washington, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
North Carolina State at Virginia Tech, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2:30 p.m.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
UFC 283 prelims at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ABC and ESPN, 8 p.m.
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
Men’s hockey semifinal, ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.
SUNDAY
NFL PLAYOFFS
AFC, Cincinnati at Buffalo, CBS, 3 p.m.
NFC, Dallas at San Francisco, Fox, 6:30 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Michigan State at Indiana, CBS, noon
Butler at UConn, Fox, noon
Maryland at Purdue, FS1, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 1 p.m.
Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 1 p.m.
Temple at Houston, ESPN, 3 p.m.
Oregon State at California, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.
Furman at Wofford, ESPNU, 4 p.m.
Washington State at Colorado, ESPNU, 6 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Virginia at Notre Dame, ACCN, 2 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.
Syracuse at Duke, ACCN, noon
Davidson at Duquesne, CBSSN, noon
UMass at Dayton, ESPNU, noon
North Carolina State at Louisville, ABC, 1 p.m.
Kentucky at Mississippi State, SECN, 1 p.m.
UCF at South Florida, ESPNU, 2 p.m.
Arkansas at South Carolina, ESPN2, 3 p.m.
Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1, 3 p.m.
Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN, 4 p.m.
Texas at Baylor, ESPN2, 5 p.m.
Colorado at Stanford, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.
Mississippi at Auburn, SECN, 5 p.m.
Utah at California, PAC-12N, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Christ the King, N.Y. vs. Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y., ESPNU, 8 p.m.
NBA BASKETBALL
Brooklyn at Golden State, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.
G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL
College Park at Fort Wayne, NBATV, 3 p.m.
NHL HOCKEY
Pittsburgh at New Jersey, NHLN, 2 p.m.
Los Angeles at Chicago, NHLN, 7 p.m.
GOLF
LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Orlando, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.
PGA American Express, La Quinta, Calif., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester City, USA, 9 a.m.
Premier League, Manchester United at Arsenal, NBC, 11:30 p.m.
French Cup Round of 32, FS2, 12:30 p.m.
Serie A, Atalanta at Juventus, CBSSN, 2:45 p.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open, ESPN2, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS
Michigan at Michigan State, BTN, 7 p.m.
Utah at Oklahoma, ESPN, 8 p.m.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Iowa at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.
HORSE RACING
NYRA America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2:30 p.m.
RUGBY
World Sevens Series, CNBC, 3 p.m.
WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES
Men’s hockey gold medal game, ESPN, 5 p.m.
MONDAY
MEN’S SOCCER
Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham, USA, 3 p.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN, 7 p.m.
Kansas at Baylor, ESPN, 9 p.m.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Iowa at Ohio State, ESPN2, 7 p.m.
Norfolk State at Morgan State, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Australian Open, men and women’s quarterfinals, ESPN2, 9 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.