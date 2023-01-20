TODAY

PREP BASKETBALL

Garrett Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 8:30 a.m.

East Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11 a.m.

Central Noble Coaches Corner, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 11:30 a.m.

Boys, Leo at East Noble, WAWK-FM 95.5 and 94.3, 7:15 p.m.

Girls, Prairie Heights at Fremont, Fremont Eagles Network on YouTube, 7:25 p.m.

NFL PLAYOFFS

AFC, Jacksonville at Kansas City, NBC, 4:30 p.m.

NFC, NY Giants at Philadelphia, NBC, 8 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Ohio State, Fox, 2 p.m.

Nebraska at Penn State, BTN, 2:15 p.m.

Miami at Duke, ESPN, noon

Mississippi at Arkansas, ESPN2, noon

UCF at South Florida, ESPNU, noon

Georgetown at Xavier, FS1, noon

Dayton at George Washington, USA, 12:30 p.m.

TCU at Kansas, CBS, 1 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Georgia, SECN, 1 p.m.

Navy at Army, CBSSN, 1:30 p.m.

UCLA at Arizona, ABC, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Kentucky, ESPN, 2 p.m.

Texas Tech at Kansas State, ESPN2, 2 p.m.

Virginia at Wake Forest, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

DePaul at Providence, FS1, 2 p.m.

La Salle at Saint Louis, USA, 2:30 p.m.

Florida State at Pittsburgh, ACCN, 3 p.m.

Auburn at South Carolina, SECN, 3:30 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, CBSSN, 4 p.m.

Tennessee at LSU, ESPN, 4 p.m.

Baylor at Oklahoma, ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Colorado State at Wyoming, FS1 4 p.m.

North Carolina State at North Carolina, ACCN, 5 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno State, CBSSN, 6 p.m.

Texas at West Virginia, ESPN, 6 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Clemson, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Indiana State at Murray State, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Alabama at Missouri, SECN, 6 p.m.

BYU at San Francisco, CBSSN, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Tulsa, ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Washington at Utah, PAC-12N, 8 p.m.

Florida at Mississippi State, SECN, 8:30 p.m.

San Diego State at Air Force, CBSSN, 10 p.m.

USC at Arizona State, ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Oregon at Stanford, FS1, 11 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Golf Channel, Orlando, Fla., noon

PGA American Express at La Quinta, Calif., Golf Channel 3 p.m.

PGA Mitsubishi Electric Championship, Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Navy at Army, CBSSN, 11 a.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open, ESPN2, 7 a.m. and 8 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League Everton at West Ham, USA, 10 a.m.

French Cup, Ajaccio at Toulouse, FS2, 11:50 a.m.

Premier League, Newcastle at Crystal Palace, NBC, 12:30 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS

UCLA at Washington, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

North Carolina State at Virginia Tech, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2:30 p.m.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

UFC 283 prelims at Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, ABC and ESPN, 8 p.m.

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

Men’s hockey semifinal, ESPNU, 9:30 a.m.

SUNDAY

NFL PLAYOFFS

AFC, Cincinnati at Buffalo, CBS, 3 p.m.

NFC, Dallas at San Francisco, Fox, 6:30 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Michigan State at Indiana, CBS, noon

Butler at UConn, Fox, noon

Maryland at Purdue, FS1, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Michigan, BTN, 1 p.m.

Memphis at Cincinnati, ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Temple at Houston, ESPN, 3 p.m.

Oregon State at California, PAC-12N, 3 p.m.

Furman at Wofford, ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Washington State at Colorado, ESPNU, 6 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

Virginia at Notre Dame, ACCN, 2 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN, 5 p.m.

Syracuse at Duke, ACCN, noon

Davidson at Duquesne, CBSSN, noon

UMass at Dayton, ESPNU, noon

North Carolina State at Louisville, ABC, 1 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi State, SECN, 1 p.m.

UCF at South Florida, ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Arkansas at South Carolina, ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Seton Hall at Marquette, FS1, 3 p.m.

Georgia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN, 4 p.m.

Texas at Baylor, ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Colorado at Stanford, PAC-12N, 5 p.m.

Mississippi at Auburn, SECN, 5 p.m.

Utah at California, PAC-12N, 7 p.m.

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Christ the King, N.Y. vs. Archbishop Stepinac, N.Y., ESPNU, 8 p.m.

NBA BASKETBALL

Brooklyn at Golden State, NBATV, 8:30 p.m.

G-LEAGUE BASKETBALL

College Park at Fort Wayne, NBATV, 3 p.m.

NHL HOCKEY

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, NHLN, 2 p.m.

Los Angeles at Chicago, NHLN, 7 p.m.

GOLF

LPGA Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions, Orlando, Fla., NBC, 2 p.m.

PGA American Express, La Quinta, Calif., Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester City, USA, 9 a.m.

Premier League, Manchester United at Arsenal, NBC, 11:30 p.m.

French Cup Round of 32, FS2, 12:30 p.m.

Serie A, Atalanta at Juventus, CBSSN, 2:45 p.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open, ESPN2, 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S GYMNASTICS

Michigan at Michigan State, BTN, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oklahoma, ESPN, 8 p.m.

COLLEGE WRESTLING

Iowa at Wisconsin, BTN, 3 p.m.

HORSE RACING

NYRA America’s Day at the Races, FS2, 2:30 p.m.

RUGBY

World Sevens Series, CNBC, 3 p.m.

WINTER WORLD UNIVERSITY GAMES

Men’s hockey gold medal game, ESPN, 5 p.m.

MONDAY

MEN’S SOCCER

Premier League, Tottenham Hotspur at Fulham, USA, 3 p.m.

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Duke at Virginia Tech, ESPN, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Baylor, ESPN, 9 p.m.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Iowa at Ohio State, ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Norfolk State at Morgan State, ESPNU, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Australian Open, men and women’s quarterfinals, ESPN2, 9 p.m.

