PREP BOYS SOCCER
Class 3A DeKalb Sectional Semifinals
Snider vs. DeKalb, 5:30 p.m.
New Haven vs. Carroll, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Angola Sectional Semifinals
NorthWood vs. West Noble, 5 p.m.
Angola vs. Garrett, 7 p.m.
Class 1A Central Noble Sectional Semifinals
Blackhawk Christian vs. Prairie Heights, 5 p.m.
Lakewood Park vs. Westview, 7 p.m.
PREP BOYS TENNIS
Prairie Heights’ Leyton Byler at Concord Singles Sectional, 5 p.m.
COLLEGE SOCCER
Trine men at Calvin, 7 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Spalding (Ky.) at Trine, 7 p.m.
