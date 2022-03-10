AUBURNDALE, Fla. — The Trine University baseball team won its second straight game in two days Thursday to improve to 4-5 on the season while on its spring trip, defeating Fontbonne (Mo.) 7-5 in a game that featured a wild first inning.
Fontbonne lit up starting pitcher Cam Nagel with five straight hits to open the game and score three runs. In the bottom of the inning, Trine had three hits and used two errors, a wild pitch and a base on balls to their advantage in order to tie the game up.
The first run came by way of a ground out by Dalton Nikirk to send home Avery Fulford, before back-to-back singles by Adam Stefanelli and Matt Weis brought home two more.
The Griffins would get a home run from Carter Lee to lead 4-3 in the top of the second, though an error in the bottom half would allow Trine’s Tyler Robinson to score after hitting a single and advancing on a bunt and stolen base. Brenden Warner then doubled to score DeKalb graduate Easton Rhodes to give the lead to the Thunder for the first time.
Fulford would score again in the bottom of the fourth thanks to an error by Fontbonne, giving the Thunder an insurance run and a 6-4 lead.
Nagel was subbed out after six innings of work, giving up four runs on seven hits, but tallied eight strikeouts and retired the final 12 batters he faced.
In the bottom of the eighth, Trine added one more run on a sacrifice fly to left field by Rhodes to bring in Robinson. The Griffins added a run in the top of the ninth, but closing pitcher Noah Brettin would settle in to finish the game with two strikeouts and pick up the save.
Robinson (1-for-4, 1 Base on Balls), Fulford (1-for-3, 1 BB) and Rhodes (0-for-4, 1 RBI) each scored two runs for the Thunder while Warner (3-for-5, 1 RBI) added one. Nikirk (0-for-4), Stefanelli (1-for-4) and Weis (2-for-4) each added an RBI.
The Griffins are now 3-7 on the season.
The Thunder conclude their spring trip today with a doubleheader against Mt. St. Joseph at Lake Myrtle, Fla.
College Softball (Wednesday)
Trine, 1, Husson, 2 (8 innings)
Trine 12, Delaware Valley, 0 (5 innings)
At The Spring Games at Clermont, Fla. Wednesday, the Trine softball team lost its first game in extra innings to Husson (Maine) before coming back to defeat Delaware Valley in five innings later in the day for their first win of the season.
In the morning game, starting pitcher for the Thunder Lauren Clausen engaged in a pitching dual with Husson’s McKenna Smith, with neither giving up a single run. While Smith stayed in the whole game, Clausen, who gave up three hits and had four strikeouts, was subbed out in the fifth for Adrienne Rosey (0-4), who gave up two runs on two hits over three innings.
In the top of the eighth inning, Trine got on the board first with a single by Mercede Daugherty to score Lexi Clark, before the Eagles would walk it off with a single in the bottom half of the inning to bring home two runners.
In the second game against Delaware Valley, Trine scored seven runs in the third innings and five in the fourth after the game remained scoreless after two.
Contributors for the Thunder included Ellie Trine (2-for-3, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Amanda Prather (2-for-4, 2 runs, 3 RBIs) and Giselle Riley (1-for-3, 1 run, 2 RBIs).
Anna Koeppl (1-1) picked up the victory, finishing with eight strikeouts while giving up two hits in four innings.
The Thunder are 1-7 for the season while Husson is 3-3 and Delaware Valley is 3-5.
College Lacrosse
Trine men, 16, Taylor, 8
In Upland, Trine University’s men’s lacrosse team improved to 3-0 Thursday with a 16-8 victory over Taylor (2-3).
The Thunder had to battle for the better half of three quarters, as the Trojans held a 5-4 lead after the first, before Trine took an 8-6 lead at halftime, building on it in the third to lead 13-8 before sealing the win in the fourth.
Noah Markus led Trine with four goals on eight shots while adding an assist. Matt Zanichelli was close behind him in scoring with three goals on seven shots. Andrew Douglas finished with two goals and three assists, while Patrick Doyle added two goals of his own. Five more players added a goal.
Anthony Marasco picked up his third win of the season at goalie, finishing with three saves on nine shots.
College Lacrosse
Trine men, 1, Judson (Ill.), 8
Trine women 1, Judson (Ill.), 8
In Orlando, Fla., both Thunder tennis teams lost their final match of their spring trip by the same margin to the Eagles from Judson (Ill.) Thursday. On the men’s side, the No. 1 doubles team of Cole Goodman and Drew Dixon picked up the lone point for Trine, defeating Judson’s William Barnes and Manuel Lopez-Videla 8-7 (8-6). With the loss, the Thunder fall to 4-4 overall, while the Eagles improve to 9-5.
For the women, senior and Central Noble graduate Ellie Cole got her team their lone point at No. 3 singles, defeating Eagles player Hailey Haws 6-2, 6-0. The Thunder and Eagles are now both 6-3.
College Men’s Volleyball
Trine 3, Jamestown 1
In Angola, Trine’s men’s volleyball team improved to 7-10 Thursday night with a victory (16-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-18) over the University of Jamestown (N.D.).
Leading the team in kills with 17 was Kevin Boncaro, followed by Ted Hofmeister with 15 and Sam Buckingham with eight. Ethan Howard led the Thunder with 42 assists and 10 digs.
The Jimmies are now 13-5.
College Golf
In Duluth, Ga. Thursday, the Trine men’s golf team defeated Oglethorpe University, while in Roswell, Ga., the Thunder women’s golfers won against Piedmont University.
College Acrobatics and Tumbling
Trine, 231.595, Presbyterian College 260.005
At Clinton, S.C., the Trine acrobatics and tumbling team came up short to the Blue Hose Thursday night. Presbyterian outscored Trine in every category, winning in compulsory (37.300-32.400), acro (28.800-23.200), pyramid (29.200-27.650), toss (26.850-25.250), tumbling (49.025-42.775) and team (88.830-80.320).
With the loss, the Thunder fall to 0-3 while Presbyterian improves to 2-1.
