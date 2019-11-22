An overview of what Purdue University’s Cooperative Extension Service has been doing in Allen County with some urban gardening projects will be among the updates presented at its annual meeting next month.
“Together we are making Allen County a better place to live and work” is the theme of its annual meeting scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 9 at the 1st Source Bank Building, 200 E. Main St. in Fort Wayne.
The extension brought together local nonprofit groups, government agencies and passionate community advocates this year to support projects designed to improve lives and livelihoods in Allen County, it said in a meeting announcement.
“We invite you to celebrate the community impact of collaboration, and see how your work with Purdue Extension is making a difference in Allen County,” it said.
The urban agriculture projects that people will hear more about involve a program to cover the cost of land used for urban gardening by county residents and the creation of an urban garden for educational purposes at Purdue Fort Wayne, said James Wolff, interim county extension director.
The first program is taking place in partnership with the Allen County Community Development Corp., the nonprofit responsible for hundreds of properties that failed to sell in the county’s annual tax sale.
Most of the lots it handles fall within a $450-$1,000 price range, and a voucher available to individuals who have completed an Urban Agriculture Certificate program covers the cost of a lot up to $1,000.
Individuals receive the lots with the stipulation that they must use them for urban agriculture during the first year after taking ownership of them.
The UAC program is a yearlong learning experience in urban agriculture production, which Purdue Extension defines as producing food or flowers for more than home use. Examples of this would be market farming or individual or community gardens growing produce for food donations.
The program provide resources for hands-on learning opportunities it guides students through in classes, paired with online lectures.
In addition to learning about planting and growing practices and site and soil assessment, students develop a master plan for their own urban agriculture projects.
The second project, the educational urban garden, was to be the first of its kind created on Purdue Fort Wayne’s campus.
The university’s Institute for Research, Scholarship, and Creative Endeavors awarded a grant funding its establishment to four school of education teachers and an extension educator who planned to engage school of education students and master gardeners with its creation as well as the cultivation and harvesting of what is grown there.
Peace Montessori elementary students planned to start seedlings in their classroom for transfer to the garden with the help of education students this past spring.
“We want to create opportunities for students to learn to work together on a shared project with other students, faculty, and community partners,” Julia Smith, assistant professor of early childhood education, said in an announcement for the project.
“We’re also using the garden as a teaching tool for implementing hands-on K-12 curriculum projects that are related to ‘farm to school’ and science teaching standards.”
Produce from the garden will be donated to a food bank at Purdue Fort Wayne, Wolff said.
The extension’s annual meeting and celebration also will provide overviews of what has been happening with its community wellness coordinator efforts and with its youth development work including the 4-H program, he said.
And in keeping with past years, “we’ll probably use the meeting to recognize existing board members coming off and to talk about new members coming on, and we’ll give some remarks as to things coming in the next year,” he said.
Farmers on the board should finally have their corn harvested by early December when the meeting occurs, despite running combines much later in the year than usual as a result of delayed planting.
“From what I hear, yields have not been bad; there have actually been some decent yields. Of course, that’s for the fields people were able to get planted,” Wolff said. “Corn and soybeans have both been looking good.”
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s latest preliminary district estimates released Nov. 8 projected northeast Indiana would see an average corn yield of 163 bushels per acre, down from 177.6 last year, and an average soybeans yield of 48 bushels per acre, down from 57.4 last year.
The projections for northeast Indiana were below 2019 projected Indiana average yields of 165 bushels per acre for corn and 49 for soybeans.
The projections were based on conditions at the start of the month, when Indiana’s corn crop was only 57% harvested and its soybeans crop was 79% harvested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.