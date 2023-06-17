New pollinator garden created in Mongo
MONGO — Located on a small patch of ground on the east side of the Mongo Town Park, the new pollinator garden is actually a pretty big deal.
A group of volunteers with the Mongo Community Development Association, working hand in hand with staff of Blue Heron Ministries, built the garden June 6.
A deep blanket of mulch was spread out along the ground, the bed of the new garden. Then,, a wide variety of native plants — more than 500 — were placed in the ground under that mulch, plants selected to provide a reliable source of food for butterflies and other beneficial insects.
Prior to the planting, members of the Mongo Volunteer Fire Department doused the planting area with thousands of gallons of water to moisten the parched soil.
The approximately $5,000 project was funded mostly through a NIPSCO Environmental Grant awarded to the Mongo Community Development Association, which owns the park. Funds also came from the Fred and Jackie Wooley and Ralph and Cheryl Taylor self-directed funds held at the Steuben County Community Foundation. Volunteer labor helped offset the costs.
Blue Heron Ministries, a non-profit Christian land conservation organization based in Angola, oversaw the installation of the new garden. Blue Heron works with private and public land owners and other non-profit conservation organizations to restore marshland, sedge meadow, prairie, oak savanna, and open oak woodland communities in northern Indiana and southern Michigan.
Nate Simmons, executive director for Blue Heron, said the new pollinators garden can be an important education tool as well, and will help share Blue Heron’s message about being good stewards of nature. The garden will show children the important role pollinators like bees and butterflies perform, while at the same time give them an idea what northern Indiana looked like hundreds of years before.
Crew member Fred Wooley, a retired naturalist, said planting the new pollinators’ garden will serve multiple purposes.
“Small spaces like this are very important,” Wooley said. “They provide a little island for butterflies, birds and insects. The more areas like this you provide, the more connected you are to the bigger picture around us.”
Wooley said the plants include grasses and sedges, as well as plants like milkweed which play an important role in the lives of monarch butterflies.
Bear Creek Cemetery undergoing restoration
AUBURN — Until recently, Bear Creek Cemetery in Jackson Township looked like many rural cemeteries — with stones toppled over and overgrown.
That’s where father and daughter Jeff and Daisy Cook got involved earlier this spring. Working with Jackson Township officials, they set out to work. Nearly every monument and slab in the cemetery had been overturned by the ravages of time or possibly by vandals.
“In the 1800s, they buried everybody in wooden boxes,” Jeff Cook said. “As the wooden box would decay, a lot of times the monument would lean toward that box as the ground would settle.”
It’s hoped that the cemetery will become DeKalb County’s second heritage cemetery, joining Alton Cemetery on S.R. 101 east of St. Joe with that designation.
“When I was appointed county historian, one of my goals was to get more of our pioneer, early cemeteries marked as heritage cemeteries through the state of Indiana,” Mary Hollabaugh Diehl explained.
“About a month or two (ago), Jeff Cook contacted me and said he had started restoring the Bear Creek Cemetery.
“It went into my goal of wanting to get these cemeteries restored and wanting to get these cemeteries designated with the heritage sign.
“I want to start working with various entities in the county to get Jeff into this little, forgotten cemeteries in the different townships, get resources and get these cemeteries back, restored, designated and bring awareness to them.”
Bear Creek Cemetery, for example, helps show how DeKalb County’s early settlers began moving west from the St. Joseph River.
“When you start to dive into the history under these stones, it’s interesting,” Diehl said of cemeteries in general. “There’s not just dates on these stones, there’s stories under them.
“It’s amazing that even three and four generations removed, that there’s still people today connected to these stones,” she said. “I think that’s amazing to find those connections.
“I consider it an open-air museum in a sense. These monuments are almost like sculptures so these places need to be preserved. We need to find resources for them and they’re places we need to respect and bring more attention to.”
Steuben airport renovations are in high gear
ANGOLA — Wrapping up what has been nearly a two-year project from concept to completion, major work is underway at two of the oldest buildings at Tri-State Steuben County Municipal Airport.
Work is at a fever pitch on the $372,500 project, with crews working on both the maintenance hangar and quonset hanger, which sit side-by-side at the airport.
Perhaps most notable is the historic quonset hangar, with its round roof and corrugated metal roofing material, which is giving way to more modern materials.
The building is getting a new roof, which means the entire exterior skin is going to be asphalt shingles.
“It was a tough decision to deviate from the art deco era metal roof tiles on the quonset for more modern and sustainable materials. However, previous attempts to stabilize them have proved to not be a good investment. They simply have served their useful life term,” said Randy Strebig, president of the Steuben County Board of Aviation Commissioners.
“These improvements should breathe at least 30 more years of useful life into the buildings and longer if properly maintained.”
Of the total project cost, the maintenance hangar’s work is going to cost about $150,000 and the quonset hangar’s work will total about $200,000. Both are getting new paint, which will run not quite $28,000.
“They were suffering from age and deferred maintenance, specifically the buildings we call the maintenance hanger and the quonset hangar,” Strebig said. “We had them evaluated by structural engineers as well.
“It was determined that they were worth saving and investing improvement dollars into, however this needed to be done sooner than later if we didn’t want damage to go beyond the point where stabilizing them was no longer a practical option.”
It turned out the repair and maintenance project would cost less than building new.
All of the work is going to be complete within a few weeks. Painting will be done later this summer.
The airport board has a long-term lease with a private company that’s occupying the entire maintenance hangar. Due to this lease, the airport is going to take over the quonset hangar this fall for aircraft and equipment storage.
