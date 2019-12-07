College Hockey Trine women fall short at home
ANGOLA — The Trine University women’s hockey team took a tied score into the final minutes of Saturday’s home matchup with Lake Forest College, but gave up a late goal in a 2-1 loss.
The Foresters turned a Thunder neutral-zone turnover into their second goal of the contest taking the 2-1 lead in the 18th minute of the final period.
Lake Forest struck first, leading 1-0 before Trine’s Eryn Isaacson tied the score.
In net, senior Molly Scarborough recorded 36 saves.
Trine ACHA D2 men sweep Spartans
Trine University’s ACHA Division 2 men’s hockey team swept Michigan State over the weekend, 6-3 Friday in East Lansing and 6-0 Saturday at Thunder Ice Arena.
On Saturday, Trent Wydrowski scored twice and James Fry made 19 saves to earn the shutout in goal for the Thunder (10-9-1).
Trine’s Dillon Fox and Dakota Davis scored in each game against MSU.
College Basketball Trine women rout St, Mary’s
NOTRE DAME — The Trine women’s basketball team secured its first Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association win of the season in convincing style Saturday, defeating St. Mary’s College 97-48.
Katy Steers and Rachel Stewart each scored 11 points, leading all scorers, and were two of 16 Thunder players to score in the game.
The Thunder led 51-27 at the half, and outscored the Belles 20-8 in the fourth quarter seal the win.
College Wrestling 4 place for Trine at Ohio Northern
ADA, Ohio — Four Trine University wrestlers placed in the Ohio Northern Invitational Saturday.
The Thunder finished ninth out of 13 teams with 74 points. Tiffin (Ohio) won with 200 points, and the host Polar Bears were second with 151.
Luke Carver led Trine with a third-place finish at 184 pounds. He was 4-1 on the day with two technical falls and a pin. He won the third-place match by techical fall 18-0 over Gable Crebs from Lycoming, Pennsylvania.
Anthony Eberle was fourth at 125, Matthew Abraham was sixth at 197 and Zach Saylor was eighth for the Thunder at 285.
Eberle was 3-2 Saturday with two pins. He lost to top seed Austin Wieczorek 17-2 in the third-place match at 125.
Boys Basketball Panthers pound Bruins
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights improved to 4-0 on the young season by handling Bethany Christian 66-33 in a non-conference game Saturday night.
The Panthers shot 67% from the floor (26-39). They led 34-13 at the half.
Mike Perkins led Prairie Heights with 24 points. Elijah Malone had 16 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists. Gavin Culler added 12 points, four assists and two steals.
In other area action Friday night, Hamilton lost at Elkhart Christian 96-31.
