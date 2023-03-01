TODAY
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at US Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Ill., 3 p.m.
FRIDAY
PREP BOYS BASKETBALL
Sectional semifinals
Class 4A Carroll Sectional
Northrop vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.
Snider vs. Fort Wayne North Side, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A Garrett Sectional
Heritage vs. Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.
Concordia vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.
Class 3A NorthWood Sectional
West Noble vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.
Fairfield vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.
Class 2A Westview Sectional
Eastside vs. Westview, 6 p.m.
Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Class 1A Hamilton Sectional
Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 6 p.m.
Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 7:30 p.m.
COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING
Trine at US Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Ill., 11 a.m.
COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD
Trine at Ohio Northern Polar Bear Final Qualifier, 5:30 p.m.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
NCAA Division III Tournament
First round, Trine vs. Washington-St. Louis at Loras (Iowa), 6:15 p.m.
