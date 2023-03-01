TODAY

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at US Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Ill., 3 p.m.

FRIDAY

PREP BOYS BASKETBALL

Sectional semifinals

Class 4A Carroll Sectional

Northrop vs. East Noble, 6 p.m.

Snider vs. Fort Wayne North Side, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A Garrett Sectional

Heritage vs. Bishop Dwenger, 6 p.m.

Concordia vs. Woodlan, 7:30 p.m.

Class 3A NorthWood Sectional

West Noble vs. Lakeland, 6 p.m.

Fairfield vs. NorthWood, 7:30 p.m.

Class 2A Westview Sectional

Eastside vs. Westview, 6 p.m.

Central Noble vs. Prairie Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Class 1A Hamilton Sectional

Lakewood Park Christian vs. Lakeland Christian, 6 p.m.

Elkhart Christian vs. Bethany Christian, 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE SYNCHRONIZED SKATING

Trine at US Synchronized Skating Championships in Peoria, Ill., 11 a.m.

COLLEGE TRACK & FIELD

Trine at Ohio Northern Polar Bear Final Qualifier, 5:30 p.m.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL

NCAA Division III Tournament

First round, Trine vs. Washington-St. Louis at Loras (Iowa), 6:15 p.m.

