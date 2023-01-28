Winter storm leaves behind snow, school cancellations
Heavy snow created slippery driving conditions throughout northeast Indiana Wednesday morning.
While the expected snow didn’t start until around 7 a.m., when the flakes began to fly, roads became treacherous.
At 4 a.m. Wednesday morning, all of Steuben and Noble counties and parts of DeKalb and LaGrange counties were forecast to receive between 5-7 inches. The northwestern corner of LaGrange was in the 4-6 inch range while the southeastern corner of DeKalb was in the 6-9 inch range.
In the Angola area, even without a final official total, it was visibly the greatest single snowfall of the season, besting the earlier mark of about 2 inches in December.
As of 2 p.m. Wednesday, DeKalb, Noble and Steuben counties remained under a winter storm warning. The forecast anticipated snowfall amounts between 5-9 inches possible. LaGrange County was under a winter weather advisory, with expected snowfall between 3-6 inches.
Many school districts chose to cancel classes Thursday and Friday as well, with winds blowing snow across rural roads and creating travel hazards.
In some areas, visibility was restricted to less than a mile, the National Weather Service said.
LaOtto man admits to attempted murder
ALBION — A LaOtto man pleaded guilty Monday to attempted murder, a Level 1 felony, in Noble Circuit Court regarding an April 2021 incident in which he shot at police officers following a pursuit that ended at the entrance to Johnson Mobile Home Park in Kendallville.
According to terms of the plea deal, Justin Weikel, 41, would spend no more than 35 years in the Indiana Department of Correction.
Noble County Circuit Court Judge Michael Kramer took the plea deal under advisement. If Kramer accepts the plea deal, sentencing would take place at 1 p.m. on March 14.
According to Weikel’s attorney, Nicholas Wallace, Weikel had ingested controlled substances the day the incident occurred and Weikel “didn’t have perfect recollection,” of the incident.
Six officers were shot at in the incident.
After the alleged shootout with police and Weikel was taken into custody, investigators allegedly located a 9mm Witness handgun in the Buick Weikel had been driving, according to court documents. Police also recovered approximately 15 empty bullet casings and additional live ammunition.
Police also located a plastic bag that contained a white, powdery substance that field-tested positive for heroin. The weight of the alleged heroin and bag was 14.6 grams.
The incident began when Fort Wayne police attempted to pull over a Buick at approximately 11:30 p.m. on April 21, 2021, in the area of Harris Road and Olympia Avenue for a traffic infractions, on the northwest side of Fort Wayne, police said.
Weikel initially stopped, but as an officer approached on foot, he sped away in the Buick.
The pursuit ended up going north on S.R. 3, entered DeKalb County, and continued to Kendallville where it ended in the mobile home park. DeKalb County Communications records said the pursuit was picked up by DeKalb County units at 11:50 p.m. in the area of S.R. 3 and C.R. 68.
Stop sticks eventually disabled Weikel’s vehicle at the Johnson Mobile Home Park in Kendallville off Waits Road where a standoff ensued beginning at 12:15 a.m.
The affidavit for probable cause cited officers from three different agencies reported they allegedly observed officers being fired upon by Weikel during the incident.
Following the exchanges of gunfire, the standoff continued for more than an hour before officers finally converged on Weikel’s car with multiple armored vehicles and took him into custody, based on the video footage from the onlooker’s Facebook Live video.
Garrett man gets 50 years for child molesting
AUBURN — A Garrett man was sentenced Tuesday to 50 years in prison after being found guilty by a DeKalb County jury of child molesting and being a repeat sexual offender.
Nicholas A. Robinson of the 600 block of South Hamsher Street was found guilty of child molesting, a Level 1 felony, after a Nov. 30-Dec. 2 trial in DeKalb Superior Court I.
Judge Adam Squiller sentenced Robinson to 40 years in prison, enhanced by another 10 years for being a repeat sexual offender, for a total of 50 years.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the incident took place on Oct. 31, 2020. At that time, Robinson was age 31 and the victim was 13.
According to the affidavit, the child was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center in Fort Wayne and stated she had visited her stepmother, who lives in Garrett, on or about Oct. 31, 2020.
The girl said her stepmother left her at the stepmother’s apartment, where the girl then left and went to Robinson’s house. While there, she and Robinson had sexual intercourse and Robinson touched her, the girl said.
The girl further stated that she sent and received photos to and from Robinson, depicting Robinson clothed and in, some, exposed, the affidavit said.
During a recorded police interview, Robinson denied all of the girl’s accusations, the affidavit said. He also denied any social involvements with her, other than seeing her with her parents, with whom Robinson is close friends, according to the affidavit.
DeKalb County deputy prosecutor Schuylar Casto said Robinson is the definition of a predator.
He said Robinson has continually denied the offense, has not accepted responsibility for his actions and is unable to be rehabilitated.
He described Robinson’s actions as “despicable” and “disgusting” and ones that have affected two girls’ lives.
Casto said a 50-year maximum sentence would be appropriate, finding no mitigating factors.
Robinson’s attorney, Randy Coffey, said Robinson has consistently denied the allegations and maintains his innocence and cannot be remorseful for something he says he did not do.
“I’m still, to this day, telling the court … I didn’t do it. That’s not going to change,” Robinson told Squiller.
Squiller said that during Robinson’s trial, the victim testified and evidence was strong and was corroborated.
BZA denies variance for business to sell guns in the downtown area
AUBURN — A request to offer gun sales at a proposed downtown outdoor sporting goods store was holstered by the Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals Tuesday.
The BZA voted 4-0 to deny a variance request from Jermey Bowers that would have allowed him to sell guns.
The vote came at the end of an hour-long meeting, during which Bowers and several citizens were allowed to offer their opinions.
Bowers said the business is intended to be at 109 S. Main St., the former location of a now-closed escape room. The building is located across the street from the DeKalb County Courthouse.
While the city’s Building, Planning and Development Department had recommended approval of the variance on the grounds that the “proposed use is compatible with the outdoor equipment retail business. Gun sales will be an incidental part of the retail business,” the BZA chose to not grant the variance.
Bowers said he doubted he would open the business without being able to sell guns, although he maintained gun sales would only be an “incidental” part of the business.
“The gun sales is incidental,” Bowers told the BZA. “When you talk about outdoors, hunting, stuff like that, there’s always some kind of shotgun, rifle.
“It’s not going to be up front. It’s not going to be the main priority for me by any means, although, to do outdoor retail, you’re going to need gun sales for that type of business,” he said. There would not be any type of shooting range in the building, he added.
“I don’t think you’re showing a hardship for opening up a business if it’s only 5% of your sales,” BZA member Mary Hohler told Bowers.
“If you’re a hunter, any time you go look at hunting equipment, you’re looking at guns as well,” Bowers said. “I’m always interested in what’s there.
“When it comes to gun sales, I’m not going to be competitive, but I still want the option for someone to come in for that portion of it.”
“I think the applicant really needs to show hardship, and I don’t think he does here,” Hohler said. “I love the idea of the outdoor equipment. It’s something Auburn really hasn’t had.
“In my opinion, there are other areas in the city that people can get guns. Plus, Jermey can sell guns elsewhere off site because he has the license.”
“I agree,” BZA member Don Myers said. “I don’t think he’s proven that it’s a hardship to his business.”
Unemployment takes a dip in northeast Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — Unemployment in northeast Indiana declined in December over November but the rates are still above the record lows from a year prior, according to data released Wednesday by the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.
“The absurdly low unemployment rates from December 2021, including some counties with an unemployment rate below 1%, were unsustainable so the bump across the board — people working, people looking for work and the unemployment rate — is actually a healthy sign showing confidence in the job market,” said Rachel Blakeman, director of the Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute.
“Counties in northeast Indiana specifically and Indiana generally are showing no immediate signs of an economic downturn but employment is a lagging indicator so these tea leaves are looking at what has already happened and tell us nothing of what’s to come. Regardless, the increase in available workers should give employers who have been so desperately looking to fill open positions some relief but only if they offer competitive compensation including pay and benefits.”
Steuben and Whitley counties came in at 1.9% for December, down from 2.0% in Steuben in November and 2.2% in Whitley, were the lows for KPC Media coverage area counties.
Elsewhere in KPC Media coverage area, Noble County registered 2.5% in December, down from 2.8% in November. LaGrange County dipped back into the range it had previously had frequented, 2.0%, down from 2.5% in November. DeKalb County dropped to 2.0% from 2.3% in November while Allen County came in at 2.2% from 2.7% in November.
While these stats are much less than what would be considered full employment — anywhere from 4% to 5% — they are higher than experienced in December 2021, when rates all across the region were at the unheard of rates of 1% to 2%.
