When it comes to supporting low-income people, Indiana Legal Services, a nonprofit law firm located at 110 W. Berry St. in Fort Wayne, prides itself on helping in any way possible, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to staff attorney and Director of the Tenant Assistance Legal Clinic Andrew Thomas, when people lost their jobs at the beginning of the pandemic and were facing eviction, Indiana Legal Services helped.
“We focus on providing access to justice to low-income Hoosiers,” Thomas said. “We are working with issues where people are in crisis such as evictions or trying to get driving privileges or expungements or protection from abuse of a spouse or boyfriend. So we provide services in civil law for folks who can’t afford it.”
Last year, the Tenant Assistance Legal Clinic was created to help people avoid eviction because of the pandemic. Approximately 300 clients have been served so far, Thomas said.
This initiative was always in mind, but it was created quickly early last year because of the need. Indiana Legal Services partnered with the City of Fort Wayne, Metro and various nonprofits such as Bright Point and the Volunteer Lawyer Program to provide services for tenants. The City of Fort Wayne funds this program through a grant.
Thomas explained how he helps these people from losing their place of residence.
“The reasons vary, but often it is for nonpayment,” Thomas said. “In March of 2020, a lot of folks obviously lost their jobs in the last year. Maybe they worked at a restaurant, or they worked at a factory that no longer could be open during the pandemic, people were laid off. And even though there was and is an eviction moratorium, that does not actually stop landlords from filing for eviction. If the tenant does not know what to do, people have still been evicted during this time.”
He said that there was also an increase in self-help evictions, which is when landlords change the locks or harass tenants to leave without going through the eviction process. This is also a situation in which their law firm would help.
Other programs are available at Indiana Legal Services as well. For example, Thomas explained another clinic that the law firm runs called the Specialized Driving Privileges Clinic. This program helps people who have a suspended license to get special permission to drive to and from work to make sure they do not get into more trouble.
“This allows people to remain productive and not get into more legal trouble,” Thomas said. “A lot of people have been helped by that clinic.”
Thomas feels their services are helpful to the community.
“I do believe we provide a very important service for folks who are in crisis who cannot get an attorney but very often need one,” Thomas said. “We provide that access to the courts for these folks.”
